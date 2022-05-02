THE race, reborn: Annual Eastport Bridge Run fundraiser returns this weekend after two-year COVID break

Racers make their way over the bridge for the 20th annual Maritime Republic of Eastport Bridge Run, in 2019. On Saturday, the Maritime Republic of Eastport will welcome back the brief jaunt over the Spa Creek Bridge to raise money for a good cause. The run begins at noon on the Annapolis side of the bridge, ending on the Eastport side about 160 feet away. (By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

After two years away, the annual Eastport Bridge Run, the so-called “least challenging athletic event ever conceived,” is returning to Annapolis this weekend.

On Saturday, the Maritime Republic of Eastport will welcome back costumed runners — joggers and walkers are also welcome — for the annual .05K Bridge Run, a brief jaunt over the Spa Creek Bridge to raise money for a good cause. The run begins at noon on the Annapolis side of the bridge, ending on the Eastport side about 160 feet away.

The brief tongue-in-cheek fundraising event has been held since 1998 but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 race. Last year’s race was moved online so participants could dress up and film themselves running by themselves to win prizes and raise money for Feed Anne Arundel, a local food charity.

“I feel the excitement in just being able to get together as a group,” said Patti Slaughter, premier of the Maritime Republic of Eastport. “I am really excited to get this going again. We give out all kinds of awards. … We are looking forward to it.”

Proceeds for this year’s race will go to SPCA Annapolis. Past races have benefited groups like the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and Haley’s Helping Hands of Maryland.

Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on Saturday. Runners get a T-shirt for participating.

Registration opens a 9:45 a.m. and closes at 11:45 a.m. and will be located at Long and Foster Real Estate, 320 Sixth St. Preregister at: https://the-mre.square.site/.

Though the event is somewhat smaller than the Maritime Republic of Eastport’s other events, like the Tug of War or the Maritime Museum’s annual oyster roast and sock burning, participants are no less enthusiastic.

“All these people show up. They run from one side to the other and the event is over within minutes,” Slaughter said. “Money is raised and it’s given to a local charity. You can’t beat that.”

The race was hatched in 1998 when the Annapolis Public Works Department announced it was shutting shut down the Spa Creek Bridge for repairs, shutting off access to and from Eastport.

A few Eastport residents took offense and staged a mock secession from Annapolis.

A history of the race on the Maritime Republic of Eastport’s website puts it this way: “Once relations between the two forces had been restored and Eastport commerce saved, the newly formed Maritime Republic of Eastport created an extreme test of athletic competition to celebrate the peace. What happened next is the stuff of legend: THE race was born.”

Advertisement

Over the years, some runners have taken the race seriously, sprinting out ahead of the pack at the starting gun, and finishing in under a minute, while others take a stroll across the bridge, enjoying the spring breeze and live music provided by the Naptown Brass Band and other musical groups. Costumes range from superheroes and silly hats to tuxedo shirts and butterfly wings and everything in between.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers plus best group costume, best children’s costume, best dog costume, best pet/owner look-a-like costume.