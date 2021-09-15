Annual Annapolis vs. Eastport Tug of War canceled

Twenty-four years ago, the challenge was conceived when the city announced it would close the bridge over the Spa Creek that leads from Eastport to downtown Annapolis for a public works project. A group of residents declared mock independence from the city in the form of the Maritime Republic of Eastport. Each year, the group typically marches into City Hall chanting and waving bright yellow flags to reaffirm its autonomy and challenge the city to a tug of war that stretches across Spa Creek.