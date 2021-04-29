Residents of Morris H. Blum hopeful for better living conditions after preview of redevelopment plans

Gwen Hillary estimates she’s only had one visitor to her one-bedroom unit at Morris H. Blum Senior Apartments in the five years she’s lived there.
Hillary avoids having people over because of problems in her unit, such as mold, poor water quality, and mice infestations.
She hopes those problems will go away as the 154-unit apartment complex owned and operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis is poised for a major renovation over the next few years.
“This is absolutely wonderful,” Hillary said of the project. “You want to invite people to your home. You want them to feel comfortable.”
On Wednesday, Hillary and other residents got a glimpse of the proposed redevelopment project from developers who showed preliminary drawings of the building’s shared spaces and residential units.
Representatives from the companies leading the redevelopment, The Community Builders, a nonprofit real estate developer from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore-based Quinn Evans Architects showed early designs of units.
The studio and one-bedroom apartments will get new floors, kitchen, bathroom, windows, LED lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The front entrance and lobby are being reconfigured, the nearby mailroom remodeled and improvements made to the laundry room. Bathrooms will be enlarged to comply with accessibility requirements, among numerous other improvements.
While the look of the designs could change over time, the overhaul of the living and shared spaces won’t, said Brandon Schultz, Quinn Evans principal.
The project is part of the housing authority’s multi-phase redevelopment plan to revitalize its public housing properties. The meeting was one of many held with residents to solicit feedback since last year, said Melissa Maddox-Evans, the agency’s executive director.
While the redevelopment is still in its early stages, Maddox-Evans said the project is more than just a revitalization of a building. It’s also an opportunity for residents to have a “fresh new start.”
“This is just a great opportunity ... for everyone to be able to say, ‘You know what, this building is getting a fresh new start,’” Maddox-Evans said. “So, whatever didn’t work in the old building, whether they’re the bad habits, the things that we didn’t like ... Let’s leave that in the old building. And once we step into the new building, it’s a new day.”
Currently, the building features a computer lab, recreation area, on-site laundry facility and a medical clinic operated in partnership with Anne Arundel Medical Center. Those amenities will all stay largely the same, but with some improvements, according to preliminary designs by Quinn Evans Architects.
Residents peppered the developers with questions about issues large and small, from the size of the trash chutes and what kind of exhaust hood the stoves will have to the kinds of materials planned to replace the roof and the electrical system.
Chief among their concerns was if they could get their current unit back. The answer is yes, said Patrick Wagner, senior project manager for The Community Builders. However, residents will also be able to apply for a transfer to a different unit within Blum.
David Fantry, a resident for about three years, asked where residents will be relocated during construction. Fantry, who works in Glen Burnie, said he has to be able to access public transportation if moved to a different property.
Some residents will be relocated to vacant units at Blum; others will be moved to other properties, though where exactly has not yet been determined, Wagner said.
As the redevelopment moves forward, residents will have a chance to meet individually with a specialist to determine if they want to stay at Blum or move elsewhere, said Washina Ford, real estate firm’s director of Community Life for the mid-Atlantic region.
Residents will be reimbursed for any costs related to their relocation, such as a bus pass, Ford said.
Developers hope to relocate about 40 residents at a time for about two to three months during construction. However, a handful of residents will have to be relocated for the entire 18-month construction timeline to accommodate an outdoor construction elevator placed on the outer wall of their unit.
Henrietta Webb Herbert said one of her biggest concerns was improving air quality and addressing mold in her unit. Developers assured her that the new HVAC system would address the mold.
Resident Henry Smith said he hoped the redevelopment of the shared spaces would bring better habits from the residents. He complained about people not throwing away trash properly and other issues.
Smith called the redevelopment “a fantastic, beautiful plan.”
“Some of us have never lived in a nice place. I hope it changes our way of living,” he said.
Muriel Hicks, the acting vice-chair of Blum’s resident council, said she hopes rodents and other pests are eliminated as part of the development.
Wagner said full extermination of the site is done prior to construction and periodic ones afterward.
Blum is the second property the housing authority is planning to redevelop. Construction on the Newtowne 20 community on Newtowne Drive got underway in March. The $24 million project is expected to finish next year.
Other property redevelopment plans at Obery Court and Annapolis Gardens, Eastport Terrace, Harbour House and Robinwood will follow in phases. The overhaul of the public housing properties is part of a years-long effort by Maddox-Evans to modernize them.
At the end of this month, the agency will apply for Maryland 4% tax credits to finance the Blum project. The housing authority expects to close on the finances for the project next spring.
Another meeting is scheduled for May to discuss handicap-accessible units. Developers are proposing increasing those units from three to about 15. The property’s site plan and outdoor amenities will also be discussed.
Fantry proposed an outside pool, an idea prompting cheers from other residents.
“We need something to do besides sit around and do nothing,” he said.