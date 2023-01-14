Getting around Annapolis during inaugurations of Wes Moore, Aruna Miller and Brooke Lierman

This week, Annapolis will host the inaugurations of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller as well as Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman.

Moore and Miller will be sworn in at noon Wednesday inside the State House followed by a public ceremony outside near Lawyer’s Mall. The outdoor ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. There will be a ceremonial 19-gun salute between 12:45 and 1 p.m. Lierman will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

There will be parking restrictions and road closures throughout the week during inaugural festivities.

Road closures and no parking zones

Starting at 12 a.m. Saturday (until approximately 7 p.m. Thursday):

Advertisement

North Street will be a no-parking zone.

State Circle from Maryland Avenue to School Street will be a no-parking zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday (until approximately 7 p.m. Thursday):

North Street traveling toward State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling toward College Avenue will be open.

State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to both traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer’s Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.

Starting at 4 a.m. Monday (until approximately 7 p.m. Thursday):

College Ave from Church Circle to St. Johns Street will be closed

Bladen Street will be completely closed between College Avenue and Calvert Street

Starting at midnight Wednesday (until approximately 4 p.m.):

Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street will be a no-parking zone.

State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no-parking zone.

College Avenue between King George Street and St. Johns Street will be a no-parking zone.

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no-parking zone.

St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no-parking zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday (until approximately 4 p.m.):

ROAD CLOSURES: State Circle, North Street, School Street, Francis Street, Bladen Street, College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street), East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street), and Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle). All parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours prior. Please be alert to temporary parking signage. Due to security protocols, parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Attending the inauguration

Free parking for inaugural attendees will be available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Taylor Ave: Gates 5 and 6), then take the free shuttle between the stadium and the inauguration location.

For non-inaugural visitors, parking will be available at city garages, including Park Place, Knighton and Gotts. From any of these garages, take the free Downtown “magenta” shuttle into Downtown (running approximately every 8 to 12 minutes).

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police will set up security checkpoints and inspection sites at numerous locations around downtown Annapolis. Downtown businesses should schedule deliveries before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to reduce downtime for drivers due to these security checks and road closures. Maryland State Police suggest that all visitors give themselves extra time due to the need for heightened security.

The Rowe Boulevard spur to Northwest Street will be temporarily closed while the 19-gun salute occurs on Wednesday.

Sign up to receive essential traffic and safety information about Inauguration Day by texting ‘MOOREMILLER23′ to 38276, or using the QR code at left. The Annapolis Call Center (410-260-2211) will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday for nonemergency questions. Call takers are trained to provide the public with pertinent information and handle city service requests.