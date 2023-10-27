Pulling out all the stops: Organist Monte Maxwell prepares for 26th All Saints’ Day concert at Naval Academy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Midshipmen Sam Buford performs as the Phantom of the Opera and Emilee Antimo as Christine. Naval Academy organist Monte Maxwell leads rehearsal for the academy's All Saint's Day concert, a spooky annual multidisciplinary extravaganza. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

‘Twas two nights before the annual All Saints’ Day concert at the Naval Academy, and organist Monte Maxwell had run into a real problem putting on “The Greatest Show.”

Specifically, the ringmaster tasked with singing Hugh Jackman’s opening track from the 2017 movie musical, “The Greatest Showman,” couldn’t keep a beat. The drummer was falling behind, and the chorus of strongmen, jugglers and gymnasts was starting to flounder. Maxwell, leading rehearsal from the console of a 5,000-pipe organ, had a three-ring circus on his hands, and not in a good way.

“I know what the problem was,” Maxwell said, dismissing 97 other midshipmen to change out of their costumes and eat a belated dinner in the chapel basement.

Then Maxwell, the drummer and ringmaster talked through what went wrong.

Maxwell, reflecting on the rehearsal about 16 hours later, said drummer Ben Usadi couldn’t hear the organ because the pipes were in front of him. Vocals, percussion and organ all got badly out of sync.

“We are going to fix it,” Maxwell said, confidently. Usadi was going to get an earpiece monitor.

Aaron Smith, director of musical activities and music department chair at the academy, also took the troubleshooting in stride. “We still have two run-throughs to go. Then we’ll have 2,000 people in here,” Smith said. “It’s wondrous and strange, but it will all come together. It always does.”

Since 1997, the year Maxwell arrived on campus, the organist has celebrated spooky season with a concert that marks not only Halloween, but also the spiritually rooted holidays of All Saints’ Day, All Hallows’ Eve and Dia de los Muertos. The Day of the Dead is the latest addition, made possible with the creation of the academy’s mariachi ensemble last year.

The concert will be performed Friday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. as well as Saturday at 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. showing Friday is already sold out.

“They are excellent,” Brian Hissong, the academy’s arts and production assistant said of the students performing with trumpets and guitars in traditional costumes.

Although he’s the official director of the All Saints’ Day concert, Hissong demurred rather than take credit for the success of what many believe is the greatest show the academy puts on all year.

“My role is just to facilitate Monte’s vision,” Hissong said. “If something has existed for 24 years before you get involved, then you come in and try not to screw it up.”

Maxwell left behind a successful freelance career in New York to become the director of chapel music at the academy 26 years ago. The academy had undertaken a national search to fill the position, and called John Weaver, chair of the organ department at the Juilliard School, looking for recommendations. Weaver promptly called Maxwell.

“This is a position of a lifetime in our profession, on a great organ, in a great space, in a great place,” Maxwell recalled his late friend and mentor saying.

Less than a year later, Maxwell was in Annapolis performing his first Halloween concert with about 20 lights and a fog machine. He’d grown up in San Angelo, Texas, whereas a kid he took piano lessons, but was fascinated by the organ at his Baptist church. He begged his parents to buy him organ recital recordings on vinyl, and would listen to Bach toccatas while doing his homework. Finally, as an undergraduate at Texas Christian University, he was able to take lessons and won a competition that helped secure his future studies at The Juilliard School in New York and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

“That’s how an organist from Texas ended up in Annapolis,” Maxwell said.

As much as he loved his instrument’s sound, Maxwell also wanted to experiment with the organ’s potential for theatricality. That first fall on campus, he mentioned offhand to a local midshipman that he would love to perform with a light show in the chapel. To which the midshipman responded, “My best friend is a lighting designer in D.C.”

What began as an impossible dream became a reality. Maxwell had the young men carry him down the aisle in a coffin. A few hundred curious people came, among them Phil Greenfield, a critic for the former Anne Arundel County Sun.

“He said some very nice things,” Maxwell recalled. The next year, 3,000 people showed up.

“They had to close the doors.”

In 1999, he added a second concert, and by 2019, there were three, all ticketed and all sold out.

“It’s a family tradition for some people in Annapolis,” Hissong said. “They’ll start lining up at 4 p.m. and will bring picnics.”

Due to popular demand, a few musical numbers never change. The show opens with a medley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster “The Phantom of the Opera,” with masked baritones scattered around the chapel’s balconies. “Sing once again with me, our strange duet. My power over you, grows stronger yet,” they belt, as Maxwell pulls out custom-programmed stops for cinematic effect.

There’s always several more of what Maxwell calls the “sensory overload numbers” with a cast of at least 50 singers, musicians and dancers. This year, he’s reviving “The Greatest Show,” first staged in 2019, and “Under the Sea,” from The Little Mermaid, complete with Ariel, dancing blowfish puppets and giant sea turtles on stilts.

The Disney extravaganza is preceded by a medley of spooky classics, including shout-outs to Alfred Hitchcock, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters and Casper the Friendly Ghost. As Maxwell plays each theme, a divertissement of midshipmen parade down the aisle in elaborate costumes. Some students change as many as six times each show.

“To see the downstairs is quite fascinating,” Maxwell said. “All of the costumes are lined up in order of their usage and labeled. It’s a very streamlined process.”

To give students a bit of extra time to change, a pair of giant puppets reminiscent of Muppet critics Statler and Waldorf crack jokes in between numbers, with fresh repartee written each year.

Other than the Phantom medley, musical theater numbers vary each year. For 2023, the concert will include “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” from “Les Misérables,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel” and “I Will Never Leave You,” from “Side Show.”

“I look for pieces that are beautiful, powerful and meaningful in a variety of ways,” Maxwell said.

About an hour into the concert, the music takes a smooth, serious segue. Surrounded by four beams of light, Maxwell plays Samuel Barber’s mournful “Adagio for Strings” transcribed for organ, while a midshipman in dress whites lights a candle at the center of the chapel in honor of prisoners of war and missing in action service members. The concert concludes with a short medley of patriotic favorites.

“My goal is to provide something that will really touch people, so that they will leave in a better place than where they came in,” Maxwell said. “In the arts, there are so many different forms of entertainment. We have a plethora of emotions: some that are very emotional and touching and some that are very comedic. Through it all, the talents of the midshipmen are remarkable.”

And while he’d be the last one to say it, Maxwell’s talents are remarkable, too.