At 70, Solomons Island resident finds purpose in raising money for charity with horseback treks through Mongolia

Betsy Cooksey just completed a 2,000 mile horse trek across Mongolia in 90 days (her third one). She did it to raise money for the children who live in and around the city dump. (Bonnie Cooksey Brown)

In the summer of 2016, Betsy Cooksey needed a distraction.

The 65-year-old grandmother of four, had just endured a difficult divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage and was uncertain what the rest of her life might hold.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t have enough,” she said. “Enough whatever, enough help, enough money, just enough.”

A surprising invitation from a friend turned into a series of trips to Mongolia over the last five years that have seen the Solomons Island resident travel thousands of miles by horseback through the wilderness of western Asia helping raise money for children. The experience has become a life mission for Cooksey, who recently turned 70, as she now fashions herself a philanthropic athlete.

“I’ll run, ride, or swim for a good cause,” she said with a laugh. “I know what 70 to 90 will look like for me.”

Outward bound

After her divorce, Cooksey reached out to Paula Southen, a friend whom she’d gone on hikes and horseback rides with around the Appalachian Mountains.

“I told her I needed an outward bound for a scared old girl,” Cooksey said.

Southen’s proposal was more than she expected. Her friend was planning a trip to Mongolia for a 250-mile ride to find the Dukha people, the oldest nomadic reindeer tribe on the planet. Also known as the Tsaatans, which means “those who have reindeer” in the Mongolian language, the tribe has lived in the deep forest of Northern Mongolia for thousands of years.

The trip would be difficult, Southen warned, but Cooksey didn’t hesitate, purchasing a ticket the following day. On her return to Maryland, Cooksey was surprised by how great she felt, she said.

“I didn’t know what the heck I was doing out there, but it started me on my way back to wellness,” Cooksey said.

Nine months after her first trip to Mongolia, Cooksey returned for more.

Known as the Gobi Gallop Crew Ride, the three-week journey is one of the longest annual horse treks in the world and changes routes each time. Cooksey’s 2017 journey started outside the capital Ulaanbaatar near central Mongolia and led through the famed Mongolian grasslands, ending near the border with China.

The horseback riding service that hosts the event, Horse Trek Mongolia, partners with the Veloo Foundation, a children’s charity. During her first trip, Cooksey had befriended the organization’s founder, Julie Veloo, who in 2007 set out to help orphans and neglected children in the developing world and in Mongolia, including Ulaanbaatar, where residents are forced to scavenge for food and clothes in trash dumps.

The money goes to pay salaries for teachers, librarians and psychologists, as well as community outreach and seminars on child abuse prevention and basic human rights. Additional funds go to summer camps for older children and buy books and supplies for arts and crafts, Veloo said in an email.

Today, the foundation has more than 300 children enrolled in its schools, Veloo said.

During the ride, Cooksey raised $30,000 for Mongolian children by setting up an account on her website seeking donations.

2,236 miles on horseback

The Gobi Gallop gave Cooksey the confidence to attempt an even more difficult challenge.

In May, she began The Blue Wolf Totem, a 90-day, 2,236-mile trek on horseback, that starts in the Gobi Desert and travels the entire breadth of Mongolia. Only 15 people worldwide were selected to embark on the journey and thanks to her completion of the Gobi Gallop and her top-notch fundraising Cooksey made the cut.

“It was extremely difficult. There were thunderstorms, people falling off their horses left and right,” Cooksey said recalling the odyssey. ”Cracked ribs, broken wrists, concussions. It’s amazing, every time I fell off, I was able to hop right back up.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Cooksey as she recalled needing to be hooked up to an IV seven times due to her diet changing dramatically on the trek.

“Betsy is a force of nature isn’t she?”Veloo said. ”When I first met her she was much different than she is today. She’s such an inspiration because when she started these trips she was shy and quiet and now that doesn’t come close to describing her. She’s continued to blossom and I’m happy for her.”

For Cooksey, the Blue Wolf Totem was more than a fundraiser. While she enjoyed the opportunity to give back, she also found out more about herself.

“I found trust, I found fortitude, I found kindness, love, beauty and happiness on that ride,” she said.

Perhaps the most amazing part aside from completing the trip was that she did little to no horseback riding to prepare for the journey.

Instead, she played pickleball with friends at Best Gate Park in Annapolis and rode her bike near her Solomons Island home. One of her pickleball companions is Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, a noted fanatic of the hybrid tennis-ping pong sport.

“It’s just amazing what she was able to do,” Buckley said. “And to train for something like that off a horse? Unbelievable.”

Cooksey has already begun planning another charity trip. She’s qualified to participate in next year’s Gobi Gallop, and she wants to do a tour with electric bikes for those who aren’t as comfortable on a horse.

Five years after she took her first Mongolian adventure, the fear of failure still lingers, but the experiences have helped her heal.

Before the Blue Wolf Totem, “I still had so much fear in me. Still worried about if I could do it, especially at my age, but I was able to get past it,” she said. “I felt the horse. I felt the wind. I felt the beauty. I stayed out of my head.”