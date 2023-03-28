Martin Luther King Jr. parade, African diaspora festival set for this weekend in Annapolis

Annapolis will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade this weekend followed by a free festival celebrating the African diaspora.

The parade will step off at noon Saturday at West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard. Residents should expect rolling street closures along the parade route which will continue down West Street, around Church Circle and down Main Street to City Dock.

Advertisement

Following the parade’s conclusion, a family-friendly African diaspora festival will begin at 1 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock. Live performances, vendors, artists and food will be available.

The inaugural parade was held in 2015, the brainchild of Pat Montague, founder of the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps, which co-sponsors the event with the city to this day. For years Montague said she wanted to take the corps to King parades elsewhere, but the plan never materialized.

Advertisement

After noticing the city had never held a parade for King, Montague decided to bring one to the city eight years ago. Typically held around the late civil rights leader’s birthday in January, organizers decided in 2019 to delay the event to the spring to avoid weather-related disruptions.

The parade may not escape the weather this year, however, as Saturday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Noah Hillman Garage remains closed for renovations. Other garages along the parade route will be open including Gotts, Park Place, Knighton and Whitmore. The free magenta shuttle will also be operating. The shuttle stops and schedule can be found at accessannapolis.com.