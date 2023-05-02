Naval Academy alums purchase Middleton Tavern building for $3.3 million, plan renovations

You may also like: The least educated county in every state

The property was sold April 28 to Annapolis Capital Partners, an investment group led by two thirty-something U.S. Naval Academy alumni.

Visitors to Annapolis, Maryland, can drink in the same bar as the founding fathers at Middleton Tavern, which was founded in 1750. The walls of the Georgian building are lined with historic treasures, like Civil War muskets, classic paintings of local landscapes, and antique Naval Academy uniforms.

The Middleton Tavern building, home to a waterfront Annapolis alehouse since 1750, has a proud new proprietor.

Annapolis Capital Partners, the real estate investment group fronted by U.S. Navy Academy alums Cody Monroe and Clint Ramsden , completed the $3.3 million sale on Friday.

“The purchase of this building ultimately reflects our seriousness about investing resources into Annapolis in a way that benefits the community and its visitors,” Ramsden said.

He stressed that Annapolis Capital Partners will own the 11,000-square-foot building but not the restaurant. Current tavern operators Middleton Tavern Limited, have a multiyear lease in place, Ramsden said. The Annapolis Glassworks store and offices for Chesapeake Properties are also located onsite. No tenants are changing, but the building will be getting what Monroe described as some “much-needed infrastructure investments,” including an underground stormwater drainage system and a copper roof, which is architecturally appropriate for the mid-18th century.

The tenants are all excited about the building improvements, Ramsden said, as is the city’s historic preservation officer John Tower, whom he and Monroe met with before completing the sale. Roof reconstruction will require scaffolding, and construction won’t get underway until November, when restaurant business typically slows.

Constructed around 1740, Middleton Tavern takes its name from Annapolis merchant Horatio Middleton, who bought the property in 1750 and used it as a base of operations for his ferry service to the Eastern Shore, as well as “an inn for seafaring men,” according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The tavern grounds and gardens originally extended from Prince George Street to the water, and Horatio’s son Samuel expanded the family business to include overseas trade.

Illustrious Middleton Tavern drinkers and diners include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and many other founding fathers who found themselves celebrating in Annapolis after the Treaty of Paris was signed in 1784.

But by the 1930s, the Middleton name and much of the building’s historic lore was gone. In 1968, Anne Arundel County native Jerry Hardesty took over running the historic property from owners Cleo and Mary Apostol. Hardesty reestablished the tavern as both a tourist destination and a place for locals to gather around a piano bar while downing his signature oyster shooter: a fresh-shucked crustacean, homemade cocktail sauce and finger of vodka.

“At his core, my dad was an entrepreneur and an entertainer,” Brandon Hardesty told the Capital after Jerry passed away in 2021.

The Apostol family approached Annapolis Capital Partners about purchasing the building in late 2022, Ramsden said. Purchasing the Middleton marks Annapolis Capital Partners’ first foray into food-service real estate, and did not involve any additional funding partners, Ramsden said. (The group has no affiliation with the Annapolis Capital newspaper.) Monroe and Ramsden founded their investment group with money contributed by many fellow young alumni from the Naval Academy, including friends who found themselves with money to spare while living aboard ships for months at a time. Both men graduated from the academy in 2011 and began eyeing real estate investments while flying helicopters in Florida. They focused their initial ventures on vacation homes, but later divested of those assets to focus on Annapolis.

Both own homes in the Historic District, and stressed the value of local investment in the hospitality industry. “We live here,” Ramsden said.

Cody Monroe and Clint Ramsden are 2011 Naval Academy graduates who have become local real estate gurus. Their 2022 purchases include the former Coldwell Banker building on Church Circle in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Boutique hotel 134 Prince opened in 2021, defying pandemic odds with booking rates that started at $399 per night. Last year, they acquired the Flag House Inn bed and breakfast and a former Coldwell Banker office on Church Circle, with plans to convert that building to a hotel and restaurant space.

In February, the partners received a special exception to operate a 9-room inn at 86 State Circle. They’ve already received a state tax credit package for their historic preservation work on the Victorian duplex, and plan to begin renovations as soon as the city grants a building permit.

Not everyone in downtown Annapolis has welcomed Monroe and Ramsden to the historic district with open arms. Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney worries that catering to higher-end tourists could have negative economic impacts for residents. In February, she pushed for the Board of Appeals to hold off awarding Annapolis Capital Partners the special exception for 86 State Circle until after they resolved possible permitting issues at other properties, but the board pushed ahead, saying they could only base their decision on the pair’s plans for 86 State Circle.

Naval Academy grads Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe have received a special exception from the Annapolis Board of Appeals to convert 86 State Circle, a Victorian office building, into a nine-room, high-end inn. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Monroe and Ramsden maintain that both Flag House and 134 Prince are operating according to city regulations. 134 Prince was slapped with a zoning violation in February for holding “events,” which the zoning officer said was against City Code because “event venues” are not permitted in the residential district. Photos posted on Instagram appear to show that the site hosted at least one wedding attended by more than 30 people, however, Monroe and Ramsden said they know of only three weddings at 134 Prince, and no more are scheduled.

The city has also listed Annapolis Capital Partner’s license to operate a bed and breakfast at Flag House as “under review” for months. Monroe and Ramsden said they have submitted all requested documentation to the city, including evidence that a member of the ownership team lives onsite, and that the license is “in process.”

The Naval Academy alumni who have contributed through Monroe and Ramsden view investing in Annapolis hospitality industry not only as profitable, but as a way to be sure historic properties outside the academy’s gates are preserved for generations of midshipmen to come. Ramsden recalled reuniting with his parents for lunch at Middleton Tavern after surviving Plebe summer, and said his partners are excited to ensure that the “Annapolis icon” will endure.