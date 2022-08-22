Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tests positive for COVID-19

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, tour the Elktonia/Carr's Beach property, deeded to the City of Annapolis to become a heritage park earlier this month. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, his office announced Monday morning.

Buckley has developed mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

“I am fortunate to be fully vaccinated and boosted and so far just have a light cough,” the mayor said in a statement. “I’ll quarantine for five days as recommended but I’ll continue to work and participate in meetings virtually.”

Current CDC guidance recommends that people with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of masking in public. Some workplaces also require employees to test negative before returning.

The diagnosis prompted the mayor to skip a planned appearance Sunday for a mural dedication and music festival honoring the late singer Eva Cassidy.

Buckley is expected to return to the office by the end of the week, after five days of isolation.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters which are so important to preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, especially among vulnerable populations,” the mayor said.