May Day returns Saturday to Annapolis with a first ladies tour and paper flowers

The four first ladies of Annapolis — wives of the governor, county executive, mayor and Naval Academy superintendent — will tour this year’s May Day flower display on Saturday.
The Downtown Annapolis Partnership Board of Directors will host Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan, Anne Arundel County first lady Erin Pittman, first lady of the City of Annapolis Julie Buckley and Joanne Buck, wife of Vice Admiral Sean Buck on the tour.
“These first ladies all recognize the beauty of traditions like May Day in Annapolis and caring for the community,” partnership director Erik Evans said in a statement released by his organization.
The 66th annual event will be not be handing out ribbons this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but residents businesses in the Historic District, Murray Hill and the Annapolis Arts District are expected to display flower arrangements to mark the first day of May. The annual flower market at Market House also will not be held this year.
Started in 1956 by the Garden Club of Olde Annapolis Towne as a beautification project, the event has become a tradition. Flowers are usually on display on many homes as well as cafes and businesses on Church Circle, Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Avenue and West Street in downtown Annapolis.
Although there will be no awards this year, there will be paper flower sculptures along West Street in the Annapolis Arts District between Church Circle and Westgate Circle. The 16 sculptures are all made by Gallery 57 West, a collective of local artists that opened the gallery last year.
A preview of some of the sculptures will be available Wednesday at Dinner Under the Stars, the outdoor dining event that turns the first block of West Street into an outdoor dining area for area restaurants. It resumed for the season last week.
Anyone who posts photos of the sculptures on social media with the hastag #MayDayonWestSt will be entered for a chance to win gift cards from the sculpture sponsors.
Baskets should be out at 10 a.m. and remain until 6 p.m. For more information, visit downtownannapolispartnership.org/