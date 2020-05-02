No blue ribbons on a rainy May Day morning, but Annapolis bloomed bright anyway

In the early hours of a wet Annapolis morning, a florist added flower after flower into a 53-gallon, oak whiskey barrel.
Nearly two hours and 400 stems later, Melissa Huston took a step back looked at her May Day creation and cried.
“It was emotional, I literally put my heart out there for Annapolis. When I start to think about all the event professionals who are out of work for who knows how long — the country may start to open up but we’re still not going to gather in that type of way that we rely on for our incomes,” Huston said.
In light of the pandemic, the annual May 1 flower basket competition organized by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne did not include traditional blue ribbons for best displays. But there were plenty of residents and businesses who put in the work to display flower baskets and arrangements on a wet Friday morning.
“I would say that given it started off pouring rain this morning and given that half of our businesses are closed, we had a really nice showing,” club president Carolyn Kammeier said.
Huston called her arrangement Barrel of Blooms in homage to industries like restaurants, event planning, photography and others who are now out of business. She said she wanted to create a statement piece.
As she decorated the arrangement right outside of Harvest Wood Grill + Tap restaurant, Huston said people driving by yelled out words of encouragement.
Sunflowers, lilies, orange roses, daisies and more spill out of the top of the wooden barrel she filled.
Huston, who has been in the flower business since 2003, said flowers make people happy, especially in a time like this.
“They are the colors of nature — it’s like nature’s Crayon box,” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to go with something so big it takes your breath away.”
Flowers are also symbolic beyond making someone smile. May Day Chair Paige Ferguson said flowers can be seen as a way of moving forward.
“It is so true that flowers are so uplifting. Flowers symbolize new growth and springtime and the fact that nature continues to go on, even as we’re struggling, nature is preserving,” she said.
Around Annapolis, about 250 participants added to the celebration with decorative arrangements. This year’s theme was to honor essential workers and Kammeier saw creative baskets made by participants to do just that, she said.
For the past six decades years, members of the garden club walked the streets of the city to judge flower baskets and award some with ribbons. This year the club made the difficult decision to cancel judging and the traditional tea for winners, citing safety concerns.
Even though the event was altered, club members still rejoiced in seeing baskets around Annapolis.
Ferguson walked around streets like King George and Prince George streets and took note of creative arrangements that used supplies like Clorox bottles, surgical masks and gloves.
She said it was great to see baskets because before she had concerns that without the competition, participants might know to expect to go out and see the baskets.
“It was great seeing people participate and seeing stuff from gardens. I saw a beautiful photo that a child had drawn up a bouquet of flowers and several people had written thank you,” Ferguson said.
Even without the ribbons, the annual event still uplifted the community, Kammeier said. She talked of people stopping by to say how happy they were to see baskets around town, while others used social media to post photos.
“It’s tradition, it’s something that I think is unique and special about Annapolis and downtown Annapolis and to see it is just joyful,” Kammeier said.