Maryland Day boasts fun for all ages in Anne Arundel County this weekend

Though Maryland Day was formally celebrated on March 25, this weekend is full of family-friendly activities across Anne Arundel County highlighting the state’s history.

Advertisement

For the 16th year, at museums, historic landmarks and other locations all around the county will host events that are either free or cost $1 from March 31 to April 2 that mark the state’s founding and the area’s legacy. The celebration is hosted by Chespeake Crossroads Heritage Area, formerly known as Four Rivers Heritage Area.

Erik Evans, marketing manager for Maryland Day said there are over 40 different events over the three-day period and they are all less than a 30-minute drive from each other.

Advertisement

.

Maryland Day has been an official state holiday since 1916. The day is meant to celebrate the arrival of English colonists at what is now St. Clement’s Island in St. Mary’s County on March 25, 1634.

Some events will take place all three days so make sure to check marylandday.org for a full listing.

Maryland State House

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 100 State Circle Annapolis. msa.maryland.gov. Architecture, artwork, and artifacts display four centuries of Maryland and U.S. history including George Washington’s personal copy of his resignation letter as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army on Dec. 23, 1783. Self-guided tour. Photo identity card is required for ages 18 and up.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater. serc.si.edu/visit/woodlawn-history-center. Robert Lee Forrest willed his 368-acre dairy farm to the Smithsonian after his death in 1962, launching the creation of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in 1965. Located on the Rhode and West Rivers, the 2,650-acre environmental research and educational facility will be open to hiking on 12 miles of beautiful trails.

10 am. to 2 p.m. Woodlawn History Center. Originally built by William Sellman in 1735, Woodlawn House is the oldest building in the Smithsonian still in its original location. Now reopened as the Woodlawn History Center, visitors can walk through the first floor of the house and hear stories of the land from Native American settlement through today.

County Parks

Downs Park, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, 8311 John Downs Loop Pasadena

Fort Smallwood Park, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, 9500 Fort Smallwood Road

Kinder Farm Park, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road

Quiet Waters Park 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Quiet Waters Park Road

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1361 Wrighton Road, Lothian, jugbay.org

Historic London Town and Gardens

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 839 Londontown Road Edgewater, Historiclondontown.org

Hammond-Harwood House

Noon to 5 p.m., 19 Maryland Avenue Annapolis, hammondharwoodhouse.org

Chase Lloyd House

Noon to 5 p.m., 22 Maryland Ave., Annapolis, chaselloydhouse.org

Bacon Ridge Natural Area

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hawkins Road Trailhead Crownsville, SRLT.org

Visit Annapolis Visitors Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Site 1: 26 West St. Annapolis, Photo booth with historic dress-ups. Site 2: Visitor Information Kiosk 1 Dock St. Annapolis. visitannapolis.org

Historic Annapolis

Waterfront Warehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4 Pinkney St.

William Paca Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 186 Prince George St.

Wilma Lee Skipjack

2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Annapolis City Dock, Dock Street

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >