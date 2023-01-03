35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards to honor Maryland residents who keep civil rights leader’s legacy alive

Thirteen local civil and human rights activists will be honored Jan. 13 at the 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program in Glen Burnie.

Since 1988, the awards program has paid homage to King’s memory by recognizing those who, through their actions and words, have helped keep the civil rights leader’s legacy alive.

This year, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and chairman of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. at the La Fontaine Bleue in Glen Burnie.

The event was founded by Carl Snowden, an Annapolis alderman at the time. Snowden is now the convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available for purchase at https://mlkjrmd.org/. For more information, contact Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.

Proceeds from the event go to planning future award celebrations and funding memorials around Anne Arundel County and Maryland.

Thompson has represented Mississippi’s second congressional district since 1993. In addition to serving on the Jan. 6 committee, he chairs the Committee on Homeland Security. Before his political career, Thompson worked to register Black voters and met civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

“I’m from a part of the country where people justify the actions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching,” Thompson said in a news release. “I’m reminded of that dark history as I hear voices … try and justify the actions of the insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021 … We still, in my humble opinion, are still the greatest country in the world. We just had a hiccup on Jan. 6. And we have to fix it.”

Performing at the ceremony will be Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, an award-winning playwright, actress and singer. She will perform “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and her one-woman show, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story.” As Hamer, she speaks to issues such as voting rights for fair representation.

Honorees

Coretta Scott King Award: Bay Community Health, located in Shady Side and West River, has served underrepresented citizens in rural south Anne Arundel County for 45 years.

Alan Hillard Legum Civil Rights Award: Joshua Hatch, an Annapolis resident, helps incarcerated people reestablish life outside prison.

Drum Major Award: Jacqueline Boone Allsup, served three terms as the president of the Anne Arundel County Branch of the NAACP.

Drum Major Award: Dr. Linda Boyd, an Annapolis resident, is a higher education supervisor for the Center of Teaching and Learning at Bowie State University.

Drum Major Award: Midshipman 1st Class Kelly Eleanor Hughes is a chemistry major at the U.S. Naval Academy and a dedicated volunteer in the Annapolis community.

Drum Major Award: Olivia McMillan is the first vice president of programs for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Anne Arundel County Chapter (NCBW-AACO), where she oversees its health, education, economic empowerment, and public policy initiatives.

Drum Major Award: Commander Josh Veney, an Odenton resident who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 and is the commanding officer of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine home-ported in Bangor, Washington. Veney has mentored and trained Navy sailors from diverse backgrounds and led volunteer efforts in the county.

Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award: Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat serving his second term in office. Last summer, Buckley successfully preserved the last remnant of Elktonia and Carr’s beaches, two historically Black beaches that were refuges for Black residents during the Jim Crow era. The land will be turned into a heritage park.

We Share the Dream Award: Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Democrat from Ward 6, has a history of serving his community through school and local volunteerism. He was the youngest councilman ever elected in the city in 2019 at age 22.

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Award: Nancy Gist was an educator in Anne Arundel County for decades serving as both teacher and later administrator. Gist was secretary of the Anne Arundel NAACP, vice president of the Anne Arundel County Ethics Committee and the first Black president of the Board of Education in Anne Arundel County.

Dream Keeper’s Award: Vincent Moulden volunteers with TCP Charity and Charting Careers, serves as a county youth mentor, and serves on the Board of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel. Moulden was recently named director of Community Engagement and Constituent Services for Anne Arundel County.

Peacemaker Award: John “Bumper” Moyer is a fourth-generation Eastport resident who has completed environmental projects throughout the year in his community for which he has taken no compensation and has sought no recognition.

Courageous Leadership Award: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin represents the state’s 8th Congressional District. He served as the lead House manager in the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which ended with a 57-43 vote to acquit the president of inciting a violent insurrection against the government to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.