Market House operators begin making back rent payments to the city of Annapolis

Operators of the Annapolis Market House have begun making back rent payments after failing to do so during three of their first five years running the building at City Dock.

New Market House LLC, operators of the city owned waterfront venue since 2018, made an initial payment toward an estimated $25,000 in unpaid performance rent and is preparing overdue financial reports. Performance rent clauses are common in commercial real estate, so that landlords receive higher payments when businesses are successful and charge flat rates during leaner periods.

Annapolis Finance Director Jodee Dickinson shared that news with members of two city committees that met this week but did not disclose the exact amount of back rent the operators so far have paid.

“I just wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease that there is no huge amount of money missing,” Dickinson said at Monday’s meeting of the Audit Committee. “But it is important that they comply.”

At the prompting of chair Ross Arnett, a Ward 8 Democrat, she added that the operators have been extremely cooperative in recent weeks.

“There has been no feet-dragging since this came up,” Dickinson said.

Local restaurateur Jody Danek, who leads the Market House partnership, has been under scrutiny since resident Bill Kardash came before the council last month and, during the public comment period, noted that the lease was scheduled to expire June 30.

Kardash, who has been active in a citizen financial watchdog group, also asked if the Market House operators had been paying so-called “performance rent” on top of their required $8,000 per month.

As described in the lease, if gross revenue for the tenant and subtenants at the building exceeded $1.5 million, the operators would owe the city 2% of all additional gross revenue. Danek’s lease of the property has been contentious ever since 2017, when Mayor Gavin Buckley dropped out of a plan to bid for Market House and instead ran for mayor. He is not part of the limited liability corporation that Danek subsequently formed, but Market House does share a general manager with at least one business – the Lemongrass Too, a Thai restaurant on Housley Road – that Danek and Buckley jointly own.

Earlier this month, the Capital reported that Danek had not paid performance rent for Market House, nor had he filed financial reports to show whether the businesses operating out of the space topped $1.5 million in revenue. Several local business owners pointed out that both the original $8,000 rent and the 5% renewal increase are far below market rate, a criticism Danek defended because the space has an unusual kitchen configuration, among other challenges.

Although his successful bid to operate Market House called for a market and a series of food stalls, the current lineup is a full-service restaurant and bar, and two subtenants: Billy Goat Pizza and Rise Up Coffee.

Brandon Bartlett, owner and operator of Rise Up locations on the Western Shore, said Wednesday that his landlord never discussed performance rent in the three years that he’d been running a coffee bar out of the building, nor did he submit financial reports. He pays Danek a flat monthly fee, although his lease expired in March, and he’s now paying month to month.

Bartlett recently gave his landlord earnings statements for Rise Up in the Market House, which has indoor and outdoor communal seating and has become a popular meeting place. Buckley often stops by in the morning for his preferred espresso beverage, a flat white.

“We have done well at bringing people to City Dock,” Bartlett said, adding that he hopes to remain at Market House.

At the Audit Committee meeting, Dickinson said that as of Friday, she now has piecemeal financial information for all three Market House entities. What’s still missing are the more formal financial statements required by the lease. While Danek is not required to hire an outside auditor, he does need to have ledger data compiled and formatted by a certified public accountant.

Getting those, Dickinson said, is going to take some time.

The Capital has requested to see copies of those reports under a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Dickinson also clarified that Danek was able to automatically renew the lease simply by putting the request in writing six months in advance, as he did last November. She described his failure to file the financial reports as “an oversight,” and said her office has not had enough staff to follow up and enforce the lease requirements, but they will going forward.

“The monitoring will occur now, regularly,” Dickinson said. “It should have been on our radar all along.”

The city has also received a formal request by a resident to conduct a fraud, waste and abuse investigation related to Market House. The claim will be investigated by the city manager’s office, Arnett said Thursday, but the audit committee also will be involved. Although Arnett does not personally believe fraud, waste or abuse occurred, he suggested the city consider hiring an outside investigator, as Anne Arundel County has done, to address any perception of conflict of interest given Buckley’s business connections.

“You may wonder if that is enough separation of powers,” Arnett said.

Danek said in a statement that he would “leave the financial details to the city,” and praised his team for their help pulling information together. Moreover, he said he is proud that under his leadership, the Market House has been an “income-producing asset for the city,” even if it’s not the million-dollar revenue generator that City Council members predicted in 2018.

“The Market House today is a place where locals are now proud to bring their friends and out-of-town guests,” Danek said. “I’m very happy to be a part of that, and we plan to continue to serve the citizens of Annapolis in the years to come.”