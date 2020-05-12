‘Food was her medicine’: Beloved restaurant owner used cooking to unite Annapolis

Mama’s sauce was the cure for the common breakup.
She served it every Sunday at family dinner for her four children, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Maria Priola was famous for prescribing food for any ailment or malady, said Charlie Priola, her youngest son. “Mangia, mangia, mangia!” she would say. “Eat, eat, eat.”
“Food was her medicine,” Priola said. “That’s why she felt like if you’re down or people get divorced or they break up with their boyfriends or their husbands, she would sit them down and feed them ..."”
Every day for 40 years she poured her sauce over homemade pasta at Maria’s Sicilian Ristorante & Cafe in Annapolis. From governors to athletes to movie stars, Priola served them all. Gov. Bob Ehrlich. Cal Ripkin Jr. Martin Sheen.
She would sit perched at the same table at the front of the restaurant sipping her daily glass of prosecco or a cup of espresso, greeting every customer who walked through the door. Every customer got a visit from Mama. She would teeter over, often addressing people by name, even handing out a nickname or two, no matter how long it had been since they had last dined there. Everything had to be perfect.
That was Mama. Maria Priola, a mainstay in the Annapolis restaurant community, died May 4 at the age of 81.
On Saturday, her family held a drive-thru ceremony, a necessary adaptation during the socially-distant times of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, about 125 people showed up to pay their respects.
A thousand would have come in normal times, her son said.
Priola was born in Misilmeri, Sicily, Italy in 1939, the youngest of nine children. At 18, she married the man she would spend the next 60 years of marriage with: Giuseppe. The pair had four children, Pete, Sara, Frank and Charlie, all four years apart.
The family moved to Brooklyn for a spell in 1969 before coming to Anne Arundel County where they opened a pizzeria — one of the first in the area, according to Priola — at Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie.
In 1974, Maria and Giuseppe opened Marina Italian Delight in Annapolis, an 18-seat pizzeria.
The next year the Priolas met Sam Brown, now a long-time Annapolis attorney.
“I was there from the start. I was there for every transition. She had a marked impact on this community. She would take care of everyone,” Brown said. “She was not just a client or somebody I bought food from, she was a friend.”
Brown saw Marina turn into Maria’s, which began in 1989 when the Priolas decided to rebrand into a fine-dining establishment. A few years later, they expanded into an adjacent building and eventually to a second floor.
The attorney would eat there so often — ordering two pieces of chicken, spinach and broccoli — that Mama gave the meal a permanent place in her kitchen, the attorney said. The Sam Brown special stayed on the menu for years.
That personal touch kept customers coming back, said Charlie Priola, who sees his mother’s influence rubbing off on him as he enters middle age. Priola, 50, worked at Maria’s for nearly 20 years, later splitting time between his mother’s restaurant and Mangia Italian Grill & Sports Cafe on Main Street. Now he runs La Posta in Severna Park, where he finds himself circulating the dining room, chatting with customers and making sure every dish is just right — like Mama used to do.
Ehrlich recalled eating at Maria’s both as a legislator and as governor and getting to know her through snippets of conversation she would start up between tables.
“Everybody loved her. All the politicians would come in. I don’t know what her politics were. She was nice to everybody,” said Ehrlich, a Republican, with a laugh. “There is a great common element, which is food.”
He’ll never forget her sauce.
“The sauces make or break those places,” he said. “If you were hungry when you arrived, you were full when you left.”
Couples would go to Maria’s on their first date, then host a wedding rehearsal upstairs and keep coming back for anniversaries year after year. Brown held his engagement party at the restaurant and kept bringing his children for dinner until it closed.
“When my kids came in there, she made sure when they sat down at a table that they had meatballs and bread,” Brown said. “She said, ‘Keep the kids busy, you give them some food.”
While Maria was well-known for being kind and nice, she was also known for expecting the best. Every corner of the place was expected to be clean. If there was a mistake or an interaction that went wrong, she fixed it.
She may have ruled with an iron fist, the impact she had on many of her former employees was irrefutable. The day she died, her son posted about her passing on Facebook. Within hours, the post had hundreds of comments, many of them former Maria’s employees recalling the lessons she taught them.
Lauren Huber, now a Severa Park resident, worked for Maria as a hostess during her summers between college semesters.
“I stood in the little entrance right in front of the bar, so I could always hear her getting on her boys Frank and Charlie. They would laugh or give her a kiss and walk away,” Huber said in a message. “She was always composed and together. Nothing shook her.”
She was so dedicated to her craft that when it came time to retire in 2014, the decision essentially had to be made for her, her son said. After Maria’s closed, Charlie Priola continued to operate Mangia Italian Grill and Sports Bar in Annapolis. He would hold Maria’s nights, serving classic dishes from his mother’s restaurant.
In the years after leaving the restaurant, Mama continued to cook her family that famous sauce for Sunday dinner. But to see her veal braciole served in a restaurant again made her light up, her son said. “My mom absolutely loved that."
Once the pandemic subsides and large families can once again gather around a table for a big meal, Mama will get a proper send-off with a church service and a party, her son said. He also hopes to resurrect the tradition of Maria’s night with friends and family to keep her memory and her sauce alive.