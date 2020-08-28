Annapolis Alderman Marc Rodriguez resigns Ward 5 City Council seat

Alderman Marc Rodriguez has resigned from the Annapolis City Council effective Friday more than five months after he announced his intentions to leave in March.
Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, notified Mayor Gavin Buckley of his departure in writing on Friday. His resignation comes just under 15 months before the city’s next general election. His replacement will be chosen by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee, as required by the City Charter. Buckley now has five days to announce the vacancy.
Rodriguez was elected to the City Council in 2017, becoming the first Hispanic council member in city history. During his three years in office, the alderman enacted many initiatives, including expanded weekend hours at Pip Moyer Recreation Center for city youths and increasing access to affordable housing. He is most proud of his relationships on the council, in city hall and the community, he said.
“Meeting all sorts of people from different backgrounds and experiences all coming together as a community in Annapolis has been probably the most valuable experience and what I’m most proud of — the human connection,” he said. “Being in a position as alderman for Annapolis, I’ve been able to meet people in different circumstances and situations. I’ll take those relationships with me for the rest of my life.”
Once Buckley issues a proclamation for the seat, the Annapolis Central Committee will hold a public hearing to consider applicants for the vacancy. All applications, biographies and letters of support will also be made public. Those releases are part of a new process devised by city Democrats to avoid criticism leveled at the Anne Arundel County Central Committee when selecting a successor to Del. Alice Cain in April. Buckley will swear in the committee’s selection.
“I’m sad to see Marc go,” Buckley said. “He has been a tremendous asset to the council and to the residents of our city. As the first Hispanic alderman in Annapolis, he will always have his place in history. On a personal note, I thank him for his service and friendship and will greatly miss his leadership.”
Rodriguez said the Ward 5 councilmember must be “someone with an open mind and a big heart” and advised them to “remember we have two ears and one mouth and to use them in that proportion.” The ward is also one of the most diverse in the city, so its representative must have cultural competency. Rodriguez said he would love to see another person of color replace him, but it’s not necessary so long as the new council member advocates for the immigrant community. He said his replacement would need to advocate for policies through “the lens of the immigrant, Latino, Hispanic community.”
“Just listen and observe and at the end of the day really listen to constituents, the community ... to other city council members, to the city,” he said. “Try to translate what you hear and how it aligns with your values and your community’s values and really figure out how you can turn that into actionable policy that will directly impact and benefit the people that you’re trying to serve.”
In mid-March, just as Buckley declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rodriguez announced he planned to resign. Days later, he indefinitely postponed the decision after meeting with the mayor and deciding to help his constituents combat the deadly virus. This summer, he targeted September as an expected departure date.
As the pandemic raged on, revealing a disproportionate effect on the city’s Hispanic community, Rodriguez volunteered at food drives, phone banked at the Office of Emergency Management, translated outreach materials into Spanish and helped Latino and Hispanic residents avoid evictions. Last month, a local political action group called on Rodriguez to resign his seat early so a special election could be held, going as far as posting an attack ad online. Ward 5 residents, and other members of the City Council, defended Rodriguez.
As an aide to Alderman Jared Littman before he won his seat, Rodriguez organized a City Council workgroup to explore issues specific to Hispanic and Latino communities. From that workgroup, Rodriguez helped Littmann draft an anti-discrimination bill, which passed the council.
Rodriguez said he was proud of the housing legislation he championed while on the council. A bill he sponsored that passed last year required new residential developments to include more affordable housing. Another affordable housing bill he co-sponsored with Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, could further expand such housing options in the city. The council will take up the legislation Sept. 14 when the body returns from August recess.
Rodriguez, who recently graduated from law school, is leaving Annapolis to start a new job. Last fall and earlier this year, he missed several City Council meetings while he studied for the bar exam. Rodriguez said he regrets missing those meetings and wished he had attended them in retrospect.
At his final meeting in July, Rodriguez’s colleagues thanked him for his work.
“You broke glass ceilings,” Buckley said at the July 27 meeting. “You produced legislation that hadn’t be considered in this city before, and you are certainly going to be missed.”