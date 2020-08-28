Annapolis Alderman Marc Rodriguez resigns Ward 5 City Council seat

Rodriguez said the Ward 5 councilmember must be “someone with an open mind and a big heart” and advised them to “remember we have two ears and one mouth and to use them in that proportion.” The ward is also one of the most diverse in the city, so its representative must have cultural competency. Rodriguez said he would love to see another person of color replace him, but it’s not necessary so long as the new council member advocates for the immigrant community. He said his replacement would need to advocate for policies through “the lens of the immigrant, Latino, Hispanic community.”