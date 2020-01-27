In the final six months of 2019, the seat reserved for Alderman Marc Rodriguez on the right side of the Annapolis City Council dais was empty more often than full.
The Ward 5 alderman has missed six of the last 10 meetings dating back to the summer when he was absent for all three July City Council meetings. He then missed three of the last four meetings convened on Oct. 28, Dec. 9 and Jan 13. He arrived 2½ hours late to the Nov. 18 meeting to cast a vote on short-term rental legislation.
Rodriguez has been finishing his final year of law school at the University of Maryland Law School in Baltimore. He graduated in December and now is studying for the Maryland bar exam, which he plans to sit for in late February.
His absences have been due to his heavy workload, said Rodriguez, but the trend is temporary.
“Being a little unconventional with the council and being a full-time law student, it hasn’t been easy,” said Rodriguez, who elected in 2017 and attended all 21 meetings in 2018.
“At the same time, the work continues — phone, emails — still sponsoring stuff, still working on stuff but it’s just complicated, you know? The bar exam is a super-priority right now that defines the rest of my life.”
Rodriquez was absent for the first meeting of the year on Jan. 13 because he was visiting Oregon after graduation. Rodriguez said he hopes to attend the next City Council meeting on Jan. 27.
City Code stipulates that members may not miss more than three consecutive meetings or four in a calendar year or risk being removed or suspended by the mayor.
“I feel for him because he’s got to try to strike that balance,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The thing that pays your rent and the thing that makes your future is the career you choose.”
Buckley praised Rodriguez’s efforts to pass legislation during his first two years as alderman, as well as his work while he was an aide to former Ward 5 Alderman Jared Littmann.
“I think he’s still servicing his constituents,” Buckley said. “He’s passed some of the most important legislation in his time. His voice from the community is something that’s been missing on the council for a long time.”
Rodriguez assured that, despite his absence, he plans to keep serving his Ward 5 constituents at least through 2021 when his term runs out.
“My plan is absolutely to finish,” Rodriguez said. “This is just very temporary."
As a councilman, Rodriguez was instrumental in securing funding to extend weekend hours at Pip Moyer Center, and a bill he sponsored last year modified City Code to require new developments to include more moderately-priced housing.
He is co-sponsoring legislation with Alderman DaJuan Gay to help create more affordable housing in the city.
Littman, whom Rodriguez replaced in 2017, called his successor’s absences a non-issue. As long as Rodriguez is continuing to address constituent concerns, responding to phone calls and emails and keeping in touch with the mayor, he’s still doing his job, Littmann said.
“I’d say it’s not ideal to miss council meetings,” Littmann said. “Mark’s got an excellent reason for missing his recent term. ... Once that’s over he’ll be back and attending meetings as he had been on a regular basis. To me, it’s a non-issue.”
"Being a lawyer myself and having sat for the bar exam and going through graduation I can absolutely empathize with what the situation is,” Littmann added.
While Rodriguez has a valid reason, he should try harder to attend City Council meetings, said Roxana Rodriguez, owner of Caliente Grill and a Ward 5 resident, who voted for the alderman in 2017.
Rodriguez, who is not related to the alderman, was appointed as the Hispanic liaison in Mike Pantelides’ administration in 2016, a position that was of particular interest to the alderman who was working as an aide to Littmann at the time.
During that time, Rodriguez organized a City Council workgroup to explore issues specific to Hispanic and Latino communities. From that workgroup, Rodriguez helped Littmann draft an anti-discrimination bill, which passed the council.
“He represents the Hispanic community and he is very supportive,” she said. “As a resident and as a business owner, he has been great.”
Buckley also pointed out that City Council members are not paid very well and some members who are retired may have more time to dedicate to the council.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, Alderwomen Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4 and Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, are retired. Each City Council member earns $15,000 annually.
“There are others of us still trying to make a living,” Buckley said. “I know it’s tough but he has the most important exam of his life just a couple of weeks away."
Overall, Rodriguez has missed the most City Council Monday meetings compared to any of his colleagues in the last calendar year — 6 of a possible 22, according to a review of City Council attendance numbers.
Buckley and council members Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7 and Arnett all have perfect attendance records during that time. The others haven’t missed more than three.
During the Buckley administration, council members’ absences have often been for health reasons.
Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, underwent emergency surgery and missed two meetings in April. Paone and Arnett both missed time then as well for health reasons, which forced the council to hold an emergency meeting in May to fill vacancies on the Finance Committee to move the budget to the full council.
Finlayson missed a July meeting for health reasons as well. The council changed its rules to allow her to attend meetings by video conference, though she couldn’t vote. They will do so again next month when the Ward 4 alderwoman undergoes knee surgery, though she will be able to participate thanks to improved technology.
Prior to 2019, Finlayson had a perfect attendance rate dating back to 2014.
Former Ward 6 Alderwoman Shaneka Henson missed two meetings in 2018 and was present at all eight meetings through the end of April when she resigned her post to take the Anne Arundel County delegate seat vacated when House Speaker Mike Busch died. Gay, Henson’s replacement, has attended nine of the 10 meetings in her place after winning the Ward 6 seat as a write-in candidate.
Buckley missed one meeting in 2018 to attend his uncle’s funeral in Australia.
A review of attendance for previous iterations of the City Council going back to 2014 found that members missed an occasional meeting but rarely more than one or two during a calendar year and almost never two meetings a row.
Littman, who served on the council for almost five years, missed 10 of a possible 82 meetings between 2014 and 2017 — the most of any member during the Pantelides administration — though he never missed two consecutive meetings.
Most of his absences were due to unavoidable work conflicts, Littman said.
“Not coincidentally, there were very few people on the Pantelides council that had not only full-time jobs, but multiple full-time jobs,” he said. “Most of the council members on the councils I was on were retired and didn’t have those sorts of conflicts.”
Former Ward 7 Alderman Ian Pfeiffer missed nine meetings during that time. No other member missed more than four.
Extended absences by council members have occurred, but not for some time. In 2010, former Ward 5 Alderman Matthew Silverman took a four-month leave of absence for job training. The move was criticized by some members of the council. Silverman resigned his post in December 2012.
Walter Vasquez, an Annapolis business owner and friend of Rodriguez, said though he doesn’t live in Ward 5 himself, he has friends and family who do, and they rave about the work the alderman has done during his two years on the council and in the years prior.
Members of the Latino community see Rodriguez as someone who gives them a voice, Vasquez said.
“Talking to everybody, most of the Latinos are really really pleased with what he has done,” he said. “Most of my friends and relatives who live in Ward 5, they do understand that he’s going through all of this — school and trying to pass the bar but we expected him to finish school and to come back and pick up where he left off and help us out. He has represented Latino community absolutely great.”