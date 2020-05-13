Annapolis Alderman Marc Rodriguez resigning in September, seat will be filled by appointment

Alderman Marc Rodriguez will remain in his Ward 5 City Council seat until September, he said Wednesday, to help see out the coronavirus pandemic, vote on next year’s budget and settle some outstanding legislation.
If Rodriguez does stay until September, it will mean his replacement is chosen by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee rather than a special election, as required by City Code, City Attorney Michael Lyles said.
“For the purposes of the city’s November 2021 election, a resignation by a councilperson any time after the second week in August would fall in this category,” Lyles said in an email. “A resignation earlier than August 2020 would necessitate a special election being called.”
Any resignation of a City Council seat that occurs 15 months or more before the next city general election is filled by a special election, according to City Code. September is about 14 months before the city’s next general election on Nov. 2, 2021.
Rodriguez had initially announced in mid-March he planned to resign his seat by the end of the month. A recent law school graduate, the alderman said he had accepted a job offer in Oregon.
But three days later, he reversed course saying he was indefinitely delaying his departure to help his constituents manage a then-nascent pandemic. Rodriguez now expects to start his new job in September, he said.
“I’m planning on staying until September so that I can continue to help the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as see a couple pieces of important legislation through,” he said.
In recent months, Rodriguez has continued coronavirus-related education and outreach efforts in his ward as well as volunteered at food drives and worked on legislation, he said.
Staying through the summer would allow him to vote on the fiscal 2021 budget, which is ratified in June. He is also a co-sponsor on several bills, including one that would increase affordable housing access in the city.
Rodriguez, who is the chair of the Economic Matters Committee and sits on the Housing & Human Welfare and Transportation committees, had missed more than half of the City Council meetings between July and February when he sat for the Maryland bar exam. He has had perfect attendance since March.
In mid-March, on the same day the City Council held a special session to discuss the city’s plans to address the coronavirus, Rodriguez announced he would resign effective March 27. Just over 72 hours later, after a conversation with Mayor Gavin Buckley, Rodriguez delayed his departure because of the pandemic, calling it "the responsible thing to do.”
At the time, Buckley said Rodriguez leaving during the pandemic "was not in the best interests of the City and our communities.”
“We continue to need his leadership in these times,” Buckley said.