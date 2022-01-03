Annapolis Assistant City Manager Lyn Farrow leaves city after two-and-a-half years

“I am proud of many of my accomplishments in the role of assistant city manager. Serving as a leader on the team that developed a winning proposal for HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant; establishing the Office of Community Services; leading a team to renovate the Maynard Burgess House for modern-day use while respecting and interpreting the history of the property; and facilitating the use of performance measures in each city department and office to name a few,” she said in a statement.