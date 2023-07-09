A Filipina take on ‘Old Bacon Face’: Actress Lulu Picart plays Annapolis lawyer Samuel Chase in ‘1776′

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Actress Lulu Picart, bottom right, plays Maryland's signer of the Declaration of Independence Samuel Chase in the Broadway tour of "1776." The musical--with a cast of female, trans and nonbinary actors--is at the Kennedy Center through July 16. (Joan Marcus/Joan Marcus)

After three years, actress Lulu Picart is finally accustomed to being called “Old Bacon Face” every day.

The actress plays Samuel “Old Bacon Face” Chase, the Annapolis lawyer who led Maryland’s delegation to the Continental Congress, in the musical “1776.” In this forward-thinking production of the 1969 Broadway show (which evolved into the 1972 film), the Declaration of Independence signers are played by female, trans and nonbinary performers. The musical is onstage at the Kennedy Center through July 16, and more than half the performers are actors of color.

Picart, the daughter of Filipino immigrants, spent her formative years in Florida and booked her first professional acting gigs at Disney World. She’s played a clown fish in “Finding Nemo” and half a zoo in “Madagascar Live,” but never thought her career would involve learning the porcine nickname of one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Chase became “Old Bacon Face” circa 1761, after the pastor’s son from Somerset County was admitted to the Maryland bar and began practicing law in Annapolis. He co-founded Anne Arundel County’s Sons of Liberty, and joined the Annapolis debating society, only to be kicked out for “extremely irregular and indecent” behavior, probably leaving in a huff.

“He was famous for his ruddy complexion,” Picart said, speaking this week from her hotel room in Washington. “Apparently as he got more and more excited, he would get even redder. I love that detail about him. I love knowing that his blood pressure was always high.”

The red-cheeked Samuel Chase is far from the most famous Founding Father depicted in “1776,” but “Old Bacon Face” is the only one who has his nickname hollered as an insult.

“They must have thought it was so funny,” Picart said, speaking of the show’s original writers, Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards, who did study up on the signers.

Actress Lulu Picart, plays Maryland's signer of the Declaration of Independence Samuel Chase in the Broadway tour of "1776." (Evan Zimmerman)

The idea for a female-centric cast came from director Diane Paulus, who runs the American Repertory Theatre at Harvard and has shepherded several other imaginative projects to Broadway, including a Big Top revival of “Pippin,” the Alanis Morrisette musical “Jagged Little Pill,” and most recently, the puppet play “Life of Pi.”

“How can we hold history as a predicament versus an affirming myth? How does an honest reckoning with our past help us move forward together?” Paulus asked in program notes when “1776″ opened in Boston last year. “I understood that this musical could speak powerfully and directly to our lives today.”

Picart was cast to play Chase in early 2020, pre-pandemic, and is grateful that after a two-year hiatus, the show still came to fruition. From Boston, the show moved to a limited run on Broadway and then the national tour, which launched in February in Philadelphia and ends next month in Seattle. Three years is a long time to live with one character, but it’s also given Picart, a political science major, plenty of time to learn more about “Old Bacon Face.”

“I am a nerd at heart,” she quipped. “The last big show I did was ‘Cinderella,’ and that did not require much historical research.”

Harvard historians and a full-time dramaturge were available to help the “1776″ cast search through archives, and Picart took them up on the offer. “Samuel Chase is not one of the shinier Founding Fathers, in the sense that there’s not books and books that you can find about him, and people don’t automatically think of his name. But I was able to find a lot of history.”

Among her findings: That Chase began building his home in Annapolis in 1769 to celebrate his success as a lawyer and member of the General Assembly but was forced to sell the three-story brick shell before it was finished. As many Annapolis history buffs know, the Chase-Lloyd House was purchased by Edward Lloyd IV, a wealthy planter whose family owned Frederick Douglass and enslaved hundreds of Black Marylanders.

The Chase-Lloyd House, 22 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis. The home was built between 1769 and 1774 by Declaration of Independence signer Samuel Chase, although though he never actually lived there. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Some 70 years later, when Maryland’s tobacco plantations began to wane in importance, one of Chase’s cousins bought the house back. From 1888 until 2020, it remained a home for older, unhoused women at the bequest of Hester Chase Ridout. She entrusted the Episcopal Church with some oversight of the home.

Three years ago, residents were forced to move out after fire marshals found serious safety violations. The Chase Home board of directors now wants to undertake a new mission, but governance of the mansion may be in flux. A spokesperson from the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland said last week that while no legal action has been taken, “discussions” are underway to determine who controls the house and its $8.4 million investment portfolio.

Current drama surrounding his historic home aside, Picart’s understanding of Chase is rooted in knowing he was an ambitious man who set out to construct one of the first three-story brick mansions in the American colonies and then realized, “he couldn’t afford to keep building it,” she said. “Chase never looked farther than a few months ahead, unless it was about independence.”

On the plus side, Chase was a passionate patriot who married for love at a time when getting hitched to someone rich would have been a smarter move. He eventually became a U.S. Supreme Court justice. Dramaturge Robert Duffley helped Picart find contemporaneous letters that mention Chase, and during rehearsals, she covered her wall with adjectives others used to describe him, words like “overbearing,” “foul-mouthed” and “aggressive.”

“He was always the loudest person in the room, and he would always greet people unceremoniously,” Picart said. Chase was also perpetually in debt. “As I put this together, I was like, ‘Oh, I know this guy.’”

Samuel Chase, Maryland's delegate to the Continental Congress who signed the Declaration of Independence just below John Hancock.

The musical’s plot diverges slightly from Chase’s personal history. Picart suspects that Chase arrived in Philadelphia intent on voting for independence from Great Britain. But for the first half of “1776,″ Chase is seated onstage with delegates intent on voting “no,” including Pennsylvania’s John Dickinson and South Carolina’s Edward Rutledge. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson think Maryland is vulnerable, however, and send Chase home to Annapolis to request a General Assembly vote. Picart interprets this action as a challenge her character might have undertaken like a dare.

“I can kind of feel everybody’s eyes on me at that moment,” Picart said. “Everyone gets quiet and lasers in. And then I decided to go and that’s what really starts the deconstruction of the two sides.”

A few songs later, Picart runs back onstage from Annapolis in triumph.

“What good is it to win Maryland but lose the South?” Dickinson asks, imperiously. To succeed, the vote for independence must be unanimous. Whether “1776″ is playing in New York, Des Moines, Iowa, or Washington, D.C., audience knows how this story ends: that vote in Annapolis will turn the tide.

“It’s an important moment,” Picart said. “I come back and home in right on Adams and Franklin because I know they’re my buddies now.”

“1776″ marks the first time in Picart’s career that she’s been part of a show’s inception, journey to Broadway and subsequent tour. She made her Broadway debut as a replacement for one of Cinderella’s stepsisters, has appeared in numerous off-Broadway shows and teaches theater at Pace University. She also co-hosts two comedy podcasts, the “10K Dollar Day” and “The Daily Happy.”

Her next show, Picart hopes, will be lighter and not require arguing the merits of slavery every night. But she’s very grateful to have been a part of “1776.” “This show is a celebration, but it is also a protest,” she said.

The cast members know that some people who come to the theater aren’t prepared to see so many Founding Fathers played by women; a few patrons always seem to leave at intermission. But for the vast majority who stay, she hopes the nontraditional telling of a well-known story leads to thinking about the American experience through the eyes of people who are not white men.

“Theater can be a great metaphor,” Picart said. “We are not asking a theater audience to do anything different than they normally would, but if it’s affecting their heart, that’s great.”