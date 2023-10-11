‘Your grief is our grief, your fear is our fear’: Annapolis synagogue holds service grieving attacks in Israel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dozens of Annapolis residents of Jewish and other faiths gathered at the Congregation Kneseth Israel Synagogue Tuesday night to share a moment of grief, reflection, support and community after last weekend’s Hamas attack on Israel.

Individuals wearing yarmulkes filled the synagogue. Other than the pastors who were wearing their clerical attire, it was difficult to tell who belonged to which faith.

“There are not words that I can say to express the horror and sadness that have not been said by the people who are better [at] language-smithing than [I],” said Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, a Democrat from Ward 5. “Your city stands with you. Your grief is our grief, your fear is our fear, your joy is our joy.”

Rabbi David Sislen, the rabbi-in-residence at Congregation Kneseth Israel, started the service by recalling a vivid memory of a rabbi from his childhood leaning on the podium in front of him on Yom Kippur in 1973, informing the congregation that Israel was at war.

“I will never forget his voice, nor will I forget the moment,” Sislen told the congregation Tuesday night.

Now, five decades later, Sislen had to give his congregation similar news.

Sislen was just about to lead his Saturday Shabbat service when he heard the news: Israel was the target of surprise attack from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“I will never forget the congregant who came here on Saturday morning, beckoned me down from the pulpit, and said to me, ‘It’s the Yom Kippur War all over again,’” Sislen told the crowd.

When Sislen heard of the news, he didn’t want to break away from tradition. The Shabbat service normally begins with a prayer for the state of Israel, so Sislen decided to add a prayer for the Israeli army.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel the morning of Oct. 7, killing hundreds of residents in homes, on the streets, and at an outdoor musical festival near the Gaza border, sparking gunbattles in Israeli towns for the first time in decades, according to reporting from The Associated Press. Later that morning, the Israeli government launched a counterattack, and the region has been a war zone ever since.

“Adding to the death toll will not better the score for either team in a game that can’t be won. Today, we will demonstrate our support for those who we have lost, show our unyielding support for our homeland and our brethren who live there, and yearn for the day when “Allahu ackbar” and “Baruch Hashem” will become expressions of love and mutual kinship instead of rallying cries for hatred,” Sislen said, ending his speech Tuesday night.

Sislen said in an interview Wednesday that the evening after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, people started to show up at the synagogue for “sanctuary, solace and support.” For the next few days, he held evening services.

“They wanted to unload, get some comfort, be in a holy place,” he said. “I realized that the same would probably be true of this event. It seemed natural that we would hold something to give people an emotional outlet, give people a chance to mourn, think and be with each other.”

The service followed a traditional Jewish worship ceremony, the singing of hymns and the reciting of prayers in Hebrew. The service also featured psalm readings by local Christian churches.

“I think that it’s good to be able to come together as one, to be able to pray and hope for the best for those in distress and those who have lost their life,” said the Rev. Walter Smith, a pastor from John Wesley United Methodist Church in Annapolis.

Wesley and other religious leaders including the Rev. Dave Oravec, pastor at St. Martins Lutheran Church — Congregation Kneseth Israel’s neighbor — all wore yarmulkes at Tuesday night’s service in addition to their clerical attire.

“When neighbors care about each other this what you do, and you lift these things up to the almighty together,” Orvac said.