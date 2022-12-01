40 years and counting for the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade in Annapolis Harbor

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 and inclement weather, one of Annapolis’s most celebrated events, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, returns this month for its 40th anniversary.

This year the parade will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 , when boats decked out in holiday lights will be paraded up Spa Creek and through Ego Alley.

The Light Parade started as a one-man show in the early 1980s when Jim Langer, while living on his boat in Spa Creek, adorned it with Christmas lights and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. It caught on over the years, turning into a multi-boat extravaganza over the next four decades. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration.

Annapolis invites everyone to find a good spot along the parade route to see colorfully lit boats on a crisp December evening.

“Make sure you come out early because in the past it’s been pretty busy,” said Trudy Stalder, an Eastport Yacht Club member who hasco-chaired the Light Parade for the last four years with husband Tom Stalder.

Spectators can see the parade from several places, from the Eastport Bridge to finding a spot at the Eastport Yacht Club. There will also be vantage points along City Dock, Susan Campbell Park, the Naval Academy sea wall and other spots along Spa Creek.

This year, there will be more than 40 boats participating in the parade, a number Tom Stalder said he hopes will continue to increase as the event gets closer.

“This show was up to 65 boats in the late ‘80s,” he said. “It’s been down into the 30s recently but last year we were up to 40 before we canceled and this year we have more than that and counting. Hopefully, the trend continues.”

Stalder said he believes LED lights have allowed more boaters to light their crafts for a more reasonable price. He recalls when boaters needed a generator to keep their boat lit up.

“We expect to see all kinds of creative lighting ideas some by theme and others with moving lights spelling out fun holiday messages,” Stalder said.

Stalder said they are seeing new registrations every day, adding that participants don’t need to be part of the Eastport Yacht Club.

The Stalders said they take great pride in being able to help present the parade to the city each year because it starts the holiday season in Annapolis.

“It’s like our gift to the city,” Trudy Stalder said.

The event will coincide with other holiday events happening in the city. The Annapolis Holiday Market will be open from Dec. 8 to 11 at City Dock, along with Midnight Madness, when downtown businesses stay open late on Dec. 1, 8 and 15, leading up to Christmas..

The city of Annapolis asks those planning to watch the parade to be mindful of the potential for cold air and water temperatures along with slippery surfaces on boat decks and near the water’s edge.

The rain date for the event is Dec. 9.

Check the Eastport Yacht Club’s website for registration and inclement weather information. Deadline to register a boat in the parade is Dec. 6.