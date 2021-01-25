Discount grocer Lidl will open in Annapolis Feb. 3

The European discount grocer Lidl will open an Annapolis location on Feb. 3, the company announced.
A ribbon-cutting for the store located at 2375 Solomons Island Road will begin at 7:40 a.m., and doors will officially open at 8 a.m. The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The first 100 customers will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each, the company said on its website. Folks can also enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card. A local DJ will play music during the grand opening.
The chain markets itself with affordable products in easy-to-shop stores the comprise just six aisles and a curated selection of mostly private label products. Lidl says most of its products come from the United States, but it also sells European specialty items such as hard-to-find cheeses, specialty sauces and cured meats.
The grocery chain began opening U.S. stores in 2017 and now operates more than 100 stores. It announced plans in August to double its footprint in Maryland with a 10-store expansion, including Annapolis, Brooklyn Park, and Glen Burnie. The move is part of a $500 million, 50-store expansion along the East Coast.
The Solomons Island Road location was previously occupied by Shoppers before it closed about a year ago and was acquired by Lidl. Lidl opened a store on Annapolis Road in Bowie. Other stores in College Park and Aberdeen have followed.
Eye on Annapolis first reported the opening date.