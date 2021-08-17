‘Blessed by good customers’: Annapolis mainstay, Klakring Motor Company closes after nearly half-century in business

Spurgeon Eismeier bought a Chevy Impala, the first car Clarence Klakring ever sold from under his own shingle in April 1972.
Forty-nine years and three months later, Klakring’s great-grandson, Carter, bought a 2007 Mazda 3, the last car to ever leave the family-owned dealership.
With that sale, Klakring Motor Company closed its doors on West Street for good, bringing to an end a near half-century tradition of unparalleled customer service built car-by-car and handshake-by-handshake by three generations of Klakring family members. The family has leased the property to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
With the 50 year anniversary around the corner, the family had been considering closing the shop in the near future. The coronavirus pandemic and a resultant microchip shortage hastened their decision to shutter this year, said Steve Klakring, who runs the day-to-day operations with his father, Clarence and two brothers, Mike and David.
“The handwriting was on the wall,” he said.
There was so much concern about the future of the company that Klakring penned a letter that reads like a family Christmas card, thanking customers for their business and explaining why they were closing, with notes about what family members will do now that this chapter of their life is over.
“We have customers that are like family,” he said, “that have bought literally 20 or 30 cars over our lifetime.”
In between the first and last sales were countless others. But Klakring was more than a place where you bought a car, or two or 10, former customers say.
It’s where Kurt Phillips called when his daughter broke down outside of town; a mechanic went and picked her up. She had no money to pay for a new battery, so they billed it on credit, trusting Phillips would come back to pay eventually.
It’s where Tom May went to sell a car before a year-long sabbatical in Britain; Klakring couldn’t buy the car at the time but made recommendations about where to find another buyer. When May returned from overseas, the first dealership he visited was Klakring. As time went on, he and the Klakrings became close to the point that he realized he had been adopted into a family.
“What was really most striking was the kind of service they provided,” said May, a retired St. John’s College tutor who has spent 37 years at the school. “The way in which they held themselves accountable to a very high level of service and a very reasonable cost.”
The dealership was the last of a dying breed of businesses that did things “the old way,” said Phillips, who bought about 18 cars from the dealership since 1987.
A handshake and mutual trust that the bill would get paid.
“I’ll miss it,” Phillips said.
Clarence Klakring started the business after 23 years of working at a local Ford dealership. A love of “cars and people” made sure he never had another job in almost 75 years, he said.
Klakring said he was warned that Annapolis was a “new car town.” Selling heavily used cars wouldn’t work. So, the family opted to sell late-model cars purchased from auctions. They paired those almost-new cars with top-notch service to ensure buyers would keep coming back. It worked.
“We always say we had a hard time sometimes selling a person the first car, but once we sold you the car, and we service the car, we never lost you. We had you for life,” Steve Klakring said. “Because we treated people right.”
Both father and son marveled at the unique nature of the family business, getting to work with your closest relatives on a daily basis. And despite some personality differences and perspectives, it worked well for nearly five decades.
“I’ve gotten to know my father, my two brothers and my nephew in a far closer relationship with them than you ever have with a normal family,” Steve Klakring said. “Fortunately, we all had different abilities and, and sometimes, you know, we saw things different ways, but we all have been very close.”
Often, the relationships the Klakrings built with customers went beyond a typical buyer-sell dynamic.
May recalled they would insist on dropping him off at work or home after he brought a car in for repair. And when they were finished, they would deliver it to wherever he was. Once Phillips broke down on the way to Washington, D.C., a Klakring employee met him on the side of the road and helped him get to work on time.
Clarence Klakring claims he didn’t receive a bad check from a customer in 49 years.
“The trust, the good reputation is important,” he said. “We were blessed by good customers.”
Over the years, Klakring had a tradition of calling every customer on their birthday. On his 90th birthday in January, the customers returned the favor by sending him nearly 300 cards.
As the business closed down, Steve Klakring said his father took the list of customers and birthdays home with him. He intends to keep the tradition going into retirement.
“I’m only 90,” he said. “If I live to be 100 I’ll have 10 more years to make birthday calls.”