Key School on Saturday to host alumni listening sessions in response to sex abuse report

Key School on Saturday will host alumni listening sessions in response to a report released in January that detailed decades of sexual abuse at the Annapolis institution.

The report was spurred by #KeyToo, a social media movement initiated by a group of alumnae and sexual abuse survivors. About a year later, independent investigators retained by the school identified 10 adults in authority positions who engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with students from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Staff from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — or RAINN — will be on hand Saturday to facilitate sessions surrounding alumni concerns, sexual misconduct and healing. The organization provides victim-centered, trauma-informed support to survivors across the country.

In the months since the report was released to the public, the community has had to come to terms with Key’s past. School officials have assured the public there is no evidence of current abuse at the school, and have taken steps to prevent it in the future.

Key School also responded to the report by introducing a therapy fund. Alumni can access the funds to pay for therapy needed as a result of sexual misconduct experienced while at Key.

Survivors started asking Key officials for such assistance long before the school launched an investigation into its own history.

“The Therapy Fund will cover individual out of pocket expenses for approved therapies including behavioral, cognitive, expressive, humanistic, integrative/holistic, psychoanalysis, or psychodynamic,” according to an email sent to members of the Key community.

The fund was established by the school’s Board of Trustees. The measure comes under the guidance of RAINN.

Key is not the only area school to come under fire this year for allegedly ignoring past incidents of misconduct. St. Albans School in Washington announced it would investigate alleged misconduct after Vaughan Keith, a former teacher, was identified in a probe of sexual abuse at Key.

Keith was a St. Alban’s teacher in the 1980s, officials said. He had previously taught English and foreign languages at Key School, and was “let go” in the late-1970s after a parent saw him holding hands with a student, according to the report made public by Key.

An independent investigation at the elite Park School of Baltimore unearthed that a middle school teacher engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with a student in the 1980s, according to a letter issued by officials in February. A preliminary review of school records revealed that administrators at the time were made aware of the incident.

And, in April, officials at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills discovered that five former faculty members allegedly sexually assaulted about two dozen students between the 1940s and mid-1980s, The Baltimore Sun reported.

