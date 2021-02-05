Keith Jones, owner of Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis, dies at 58

Keith Jones, the owner of Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis and a former college basketball star who once outscored Michael Jordan, died on Jan. 22. He was 58.
Jones’s extended family held a memorial for him via video conference at John M. Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday, what would have been his 59th birthday.
Several family members spoke at the memorial, including his brother-in-law, Pete Selleck, who told those gathered that Jones “would have hated” being the center of attention. His nature was to give to others and shun the spotlight.
“He would have been miserable,” Selleck joked.
Jones became enamored of Annapolis after eating at Chick & Ruth’s a few times over the years, his son, Spencer Jones, said. In 2017, after years of working in upper management at Kaiser Permanente, Jones bought the place from the Levitt family after they operated it for decades.
But the restaurant meant more to him than a place to eat, it was a cultural center of Annapolis, his son said. “It was important to him.”
Early on, Jones met with city leaders, including Will Rowel, an advisor to Mayor Gavin Buckley, to discuss his plans. Jones told officials he didn’t plan many changes.
It was a powerful decision to keep it the same, said Rowel, who was struck by Jones’s soft-spoken intelligence, honed by a Stanford education. Jones fully embraced what it meant to be a Black businessman on the predominantly white Main Street that hadn’t had Black ownership since the 19th century.
“He understood the power and symbolism in his position on Main Street,” Rowel said. “He was, in our modern times, a trailblazer in that respect.”
True to his word, Jones changed little about the place that has been a popular breakfast and lunch spot for generations. When Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney, who represents downtown, met Jones, he promised he would keep the liver and onions — Tierney’s favorite — on the menu. He also made sure the restaurant servers kept their jobs, she said.
Jones was born on Jan. 30, 1962, in Oklahoma before spending his youth in California and Arizona. Jones attended Stanford University where he earned an economics degree in 1984.
Behind his quiet nature was a history of athletic accomplishments few know about beyond his close family.
The 6-foot-1 Jones starred as a shooting guard on the Cardinal basketball team from 1980-84. He led the team in scoring his junior season and was the top scorer in the then-PAC 12 Conference as a senior. He earned All-Freshman honors in 1981, two 1st Team All-PAC-12 nods, and was a two-time All-American Honorable Mention. He was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
John Selleck, another brother-in-law, then a freshman at Stanford rival University of California-Berkeley, recalled rooting against Jones in their freshman year, even though the two didn’t know each other. Alison Selleck and Jones would meet a few years later and start dating.
“Though Keith didn’t know me, I knew him because I was rooting against him,” Selleck said during Jones’ memorial. “However, it was hard to root against Keith. He was the opposite of the cocky guy. He was the best player but he was always so modest and understated. He was the player on the other team that I wished was on my team.”
Jones’ most notable game of his college career came on Dec. 3, 1983, when top-ranked and defending national champion University of North Carolina came to town for a tournament. The team featured Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith and six future NBA players, including another lanky shooting guard named Michael Jordan.
Though no footage of the game is publicly available, it is likely Jones faced off against the future six-time NBA champion during the game. A recap in The Stanford Daily tells of Jordan playing one of the worst games of his college career, scoring just four points and fouling out in the second half. Jones scored 14 points, helping his team cut their deficit to single digits with a steal and an assist before the Tar Heels pulled away to win 88-75. Jones was named to the All-Tournament team. Jordan was not.
True to form, Jones deflected credit after the game, telling the Stanford student newspaper the overflow crowd helped his team nearly topple the powerhouse Tar Heels.
“You really can’t say enough about it (the crowd support),” he told the paper. “It might help us to win a few games this season.”
The team would win 19 games, the most in a season since 1952.
After graduation, Jones was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, though he never played a game. Eventually, he turned away from basketball and never looked back, his family said.
Jones and his college girlfriend Alison Selleck, a medical student, married soon after college. The pair lived in Los Angeles for a time before they moved to the Washington, D.C. area where they raised Spencer.
Jones worked for 13 years as a senior manager at Kaiser Permanente. Selleck was a primary care physician who passed away in 2007 from brain cancer.
Jones had a close relationship with his son who graduated from Virginia Tech in 2019 and works in healthcare in Wisconsin. In his obituary, Jones was described by his son as an “extroverted-introvert, easy to befriend and converse with, while also enjoying the quiet comforts of an evening at home.”
Jones said his dad taught him to think critically, which led to long chats about business, politics and sports. Jones’s favorite team was the Los Angeles Dodgers and any team who played against the Washington Football Team.
“We’ve heard about what a great basketball player he was, a great businessman, a great brother in law and a great friend, but to me, he was just a great dad,” Spencer Jones said during the memorial. “You all know my dad wasn’t the most outwardly emotional person. He wasn’t a touchy-feely kind of guy. … He didn’t have to say ‘I love you’ because I could see it in everything he did.”
The cause of death was not immediately clear. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the National Brain Tumor Society and the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation.