Keith Jones, owner of Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis, dies at 58

Though no footage of the game is publicly available, it is likely Jones faced off against the future six-time NBA champion during the game. A recap in The Stanford Daily tells of Jordan playing one of the worst games of his college career, scoring just four points and fouling out in the second half. Jones scored 14 points, helping his team cut their deficit to single digits with a steal and an assist before the Tar Heels pulled away to win 88-75. Jones was named to the All-Tournament team. Jordan was not.