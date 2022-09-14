It’s corn! Maryland Corn Maze returns to Gambrills with ‘Jurassic Park’ theme

The Maryland Corn Maze returns to Gambrills for its opening weekend Sept. 17 and 18. This year the maze is cut into a Jurassic Park theme with various dinosaurs and the logo of the iconic movie of the same name. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Maryland Corn Maze returns to Gambrills Saturday with a prehistoric twist.

The 8-acre maze has been mowed into a “Jurassic Park” theme with giant dinosaur landscape statues that look like those portrayed in the popular film franchise dotted throughout the property. The maze will be open through Nov. 6.

“We always say it’s A-maze-ing to come to the maze,” said Carol Paul, who has owned the maze since 2006. What started as a way to raise money during the slow months at Maryland Sunrise Farm has now taken on a life of its own. “We are really excited about what all we have to offer this year.”

The dinosaur sculptures were ordered from Chicago, Paul said. “They asked if we had a forklift when they were dropping [them] off, but I responded no, but we have six strong employees,” she joked.

The maze offers two routes based on how challenging guests want to make it to find their way out. This year that search will include an app that uses GPS and makes the maze more interactive. The more ground covered in the maze the more maze is revealed on the map.

Among the other activities are zip-lining, a hay pyramid, a petting zoo, rope swings, hayrides and even some surprises that Paul didn’t want to reveal yet.

“They’ll just have to come and find out,” she said.

Tickets for general admission are $15.95 during October, as that is the busiest time of year. The price in September and November is $13.95.

There are discount specials in September and November for teachers, first responders and other groups to join the fun. While pets aren’t allowed most of the time, they are allowed on the last weekend, Nov. 5 and 6.

The maze typically operates on weekends with a few exceptions for special events. Check the schedule at mdcornmaze.com.

There’s a range of food and drinks to try including fresh dipped corn dogs, chicken tenders and fries, Amish pretzels, mozzarella sticks, kettle corn and fresh-dipped chocolate coverage cheesecake. . GiGi’s Snowbarn will serve snowballs and cider drinks.

Parking is free for cars with three or more people and $5 otherwise.

All guests are recommended to wear closed toe shoes and to bring bug repellent and sunscreen.