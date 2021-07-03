Trucks, floats and even a goat: Annapolis parade returns to celebrate July Fourth

Blake Dalton loves all things trucks.
The 2-year-old from Severn especially loves firetrucks and the children’s book “Little Blue Truck,” his parents said. They said the book even shows a parade with the mayor.
On Saturday morning, Blake finally got to see his first Fourth of July parade in Downtown Annapolis after the coronavirus pandemic stole his chance of seeing it last year.
“It’s uplifting, this new sense of normal,” Blake’s mom, Arianne Dalton, said as they were perched on the corner of Amos Garrett Boulevard where the parade began at 10:30 a.m.
With the sound of a bell ringing, the parade took off with the United States Naval Academy Band, followed by a group of health care workers who were recognized for their work during the pandemic.
“This is an absolute honor. The last year has been very interesting to say the least for healthcare workers and the fact that we’re being recognized in such a way is quite the honor,” said Beth Friedman, an employee of the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley both made appearances in the parade. Back in April, Buckley said in an announcement that this parade is to celebrate those who were frontline workers during the pandemic.
“This will be a citywide ‘thank you’ to those who helped us get through it: health care workers, EMTs, public safety, grocery, pharmacy and hardware store workers, as well as city staff,” Buckley said in April.
Along with numerous politicians who are running current campaigns, organizations and businesses like Drug-Free All-Stars, Anne Arundel Young Marines, Knightongale Farm and Mission BBQ walked or drove their cars, trucks and floats.
There was even a goat.
Yes, a goat from the Wild Kid Acres Petting Zoo located in Edgewater was being pulled in a wagon.
Annapolis resident Deborah Cross said that seeing the goat was unexpected, but that’s what she likes about the parade.
Cross said that she’s lived in Annapolis for over 20 years, but only started going to the parade during recent years. It was important to her to come to this year’s parade after the year that everyone went through, she said.
“It brings tears to my eyes. It feels like a time to celebrate,” Cross said.
There were at least two lemonade stands being run by children and most stores that line Main Street were open with people strolling in and out.
Ruthie McGuire was standing out front of the fairly new store The Cottage on Main. McGuire, who is the manager of the store that opened on May 1, said it was her first time seeing the Annapolis parade because she lives in St. Michaels.
“I’m learning all the nuances of Annapolis. It’s wonderful to have Main Street open again and filled with people,” McGuire said.
McGuire said the parade radiated positive energy, plus the variety of furry friends who attended the parade, too.
“I love all the dogs,” she said.