Annapolis family honors three military veterans for their service to country, community

James Galloway stood before dozens of family members as the many achievements of his life were read off over a loudspeaker.
A slight breeze coming off the Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park did little to cool the afternoon. But the August heat didn’t stop Galloway, a wirey 86-year-old, from trying to teach his family a lesson.
Education, Galloway said, is the way to achieve success in America and serving your country can help along the way.
“Without education, you’re not going anywhere,” he said. “I want to see them educate their children and their grandchildren their great-grandchildren.”
Galloway was one of three Black military veterans praised for their service to their country and the Annapolis community over the last half-century.
The other two men who received plaques and copious rounds of applause were Horace “Sarge” Nutter and George “Cuz” Jenkins Jr.
Nutter, a 76-year-old former Marine and Army veteran who completed two tours in the Vietnam War, worked with Galloway as a military recruiter in Annapolis for many years. Jenkins, 82, also served in the Army and Army National Guard. For 30 years, he and Galloway coached flag football and little league teams with great success.
The event, organized by Richard Turner, Galloway’s nephew, was meant to honor the three men but also show younger generations three shining examples of what can happen if they join the military and dedicate their lives to service.
Galloway is a member of the Turner family, a surname that holds generations of Annapolis history.
A Bates High School graduate, Galloway, who goes by “Poopie,” was the first in the family to attend college. From there he joined the U.S. Air Force, followed by stints in the Army and Army National Guard. In 1963, he became the first Black firefighter in Anne Arundel County and went on to become a military recruiter in Annapolis.
In the mid-1970s, Galloway is credited with creating the Eastport Summer Basketball League, which became the “Y” Summer league that still exists today.
“When he tells his story of all his accomplishments and all the things he went through, I felt like the family needed to hear said,” Turner said. “The military is a great place to start if you’re not going to college. It’s a free place to turn your life around.”
Turner was inspired to hold the ceremony because of his father James “Flicky” Turner. The elder Turner, who died eight years ago, always wanted to hold family gatherings but it never happened, his son said. Now that Galloway and the others were getting on in years, he wanted to make sure their stories were told.
“It feels really good to honor him,” said Don Galloway, Poopie’s son. “He’s done a lot for the community.”
Nutter was born in Salisbury in 1945 and moved to Gambrills to work in the tobacco fields. He graduated from Bates High School and was soon drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps.
During his first tour, Nutter was wounded for which he later earned a Purple Heart along with 14 other medals. After leaving the Marines, he almost immediately joined the Army and was stationed in Italy, California and elsewhere. He then met Galloway as a recruiter in Annapolis and forged a friendship that has lasted for 40 years.
“It’s about time,” said Nutter when asked what it meant to be honored by Galloway’s family. For years after the Vietnam War, veterans were pariahs. It took decades, but now Nutter and others are getting the credit they deserve, he said.
“I am a Marine to the core,” Nutter told those gathered Saturday.
Jenkins, who goes by “Cuz,” was a renowned athlete in his youth, playing football, basketball and baseball. He organized the Flames Football Organization, which originated in his neighborhood. He would eventually marry into the Turner family.
In Annapolis, he is considered a coaching guru, a disciplinarian and motivator who found a way to unlock his players’ potential.
With Galloway’s help, Jenkins aided generations of Annapolis youngsters to hone their athletic skills.
But the lessons they conveyed went beyond Xs and Os.
“I was teaching them the facts of life,” Jenkins said. “That’s why I stayed in it for so long.”