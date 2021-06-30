Homestead Gardens sues Annapolis Downtown Partnership for $44,000 over unpaid flowers baskets, planters

A Davidsonville garden center is suing an Annapolis business organization for breach of contract over an unpaid bill of more than $14,000 for hanging baskets and planters purchased in 2018.
Homestead Gardens, owned by Brian Riddle, is demanding payment of the remaining cost of the contract it agreed to with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership three years ago to provide hundreds of flowers, planters and hanging baskets for the Annapolis Hanging Flower Basket program. Homestead Gardens in a second count is claiming that Downtown Annapolis Partnership unjustly enriched itself and is demanding an additional $30,000.
According to the complaint filed on May 14, Homestead Gardens agreed to provide 132 hanging baskets, 58 flower pots and maintenance and watering from May to September for $34,369, a 36% discount of the actual cost of those goods and the 485 hours of maintenance and watering it takes to keep the flowers in good shape.
In exchange, the business organization agreed to pay invoices for the goods and services as they were received, according to the complaint.
The Annapolis Downtown Partnership paid about $20,000 of the $34,369 that was owed under the contract before payments ceased after Sept. 29, 2018, according to the complaint.
Erik Evans, the partnership’s director, declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was first reported by Eye on Annapolis.
A hearing has been scheduled for July 20.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to work out our differences in this fashion,” Riddle said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ve been providing that program at no profit for over 20 years and so we’re happy to support our city. I’m happy to help with beautification efforts wherever we can and by no means does our disagreement with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership reflect on our willingness or desire to support the city of Annapolis and her residents.”
Ron Jarashow, the attorney for Annapolis Downtown Partnership, wrote in a motion filed in Anne Arundel District Court on Thursday that his client intends to appear in court and “demand proof of the plaintiff’s claims,” adding that the business organization “is not indebted as alleged.”
Jarashow did not respond to a comment request Thursday.
Since the late 1990s, Homestead Gardens has provided flowers, baskets, planters and near-daily upkeep to help beautify the Annapolis downtown, often at a significant discount. The effort was led by Brian Riddle’s father and other business owners. In the last decade, the program has spread beyond Main Street to West Street, over the Spa Creek Bridge and Maryland Avenue.
The cost of the program was $28,758 in 2016 and $30,503 in 2018, according to copies of Homestead Gardens’ invoices.