Holiday gift guide: How to support local businesses during the pandemic

As families hunkered down through the spring and summer to wait out the pandemic, retail businesses fought to overcome a strange year that made the leisurely stroll through a neighborhood boutique risky for shoppers and employees alike.
But with nine months of time to adapt and mask orders to keep people safe, Anne Arundel County businesses are open and ready to help your family celebrate.
Here are some of the ways you can shop local and support small businesses this holiday season.
Mango + Main | Annapolis
Mango + Main opened its Maryland Ave. storefront last year, bringing its mission to support artisans across the world to the foot of the State House in one of the country’s oldest cities. Owner Shannon Riesenfeld partners with skilled craftspeople from 23 different countries to support their work and ethically source clothes and home goods from across the globe.
In addition to a curated selection of women’s fashion and home goods, the store carries a delightful selection of handmade ornaments and garland from Peru, Nepal, Haiti, Kenya and more.
88 Maryland Ave. mangoandmain.com/ hello@mangoandmain.com
My Vintage Vinyl | Arnold
Brian Hoffman, owner of My Vintage Vinyl in Arnold, has been delighting crate diggers for the last two years. Then the pandemic hit.
“Trying to outlast it has been the largest challenge,” Hoffman said. “And it wins. COVID wins hands down.”
Still, the record shop is still going. An understanding landlord and a faithful following that have helped keep the lights on. Featuring thousands of records spanning rock, R&B, country and more, this Arnold gem is a go-to whether you’re looking for the perfect rare find or something snazzy for your pared-down holiday get-together.
With a new website set to launch in the coming weeks, the store is working to build back this holiday season.
1244 Ritchie Highway, No. 13 facebook.com/myvintagevinyl/ 410-960-2919
Quaintrelle Boutique | Pasadena
Sweatpants and leggings will get you through the work-from-home-day, sure, but if you’re looking for something a little more, uh, tailored for the holidays, there are plenty of local boutiques and independent clothiers to help.
Quaintrelle Boutique specializes in women’s clothes that are cute but comfy, fashionable but functional. Owner Laura Schaeffer hand-picks every item in her Pasadena storefront with moms in mind. Need some stretchy jeans to accommodate a big dinner? Statement earrings to dress up a sweater? Either way, Quaintrelle has you covered.
4730 Mountain Riad., Ste. 10 https://www.quaintrellestyle.com/ (443) 286-0570
Winston’s Haberdashery | Annapolis
Winston’s Haberdashery seeks to give rescue high-end menswear from the back of the closet and give it a second life. The consignment shop challenges the wearer to take pride in looking and dressing like a gentleman. Even though the pandemic put a pause on fancy parties this year, nothing says you can’t get a smart blazer or some handsome shoes for you or a loved one.
626 Admiral Drive, Suite D winstonshaberdashery.com 410-266-7877
Cosmic Comix | Linthicum
Veterans of the industry, Cosmic Comix has been selling comic books in Maryland for nearly 30 years, but just recently moved to Linthicum. The store features its own sort of Sistine Chapel of Comics, a mosaic of 44 ceiling tiles that together narrate the history of comic books.
To see the painted work or pick up a bit of reading, visit 529 S. Camp Meade Road. cosmiccomix.com 410-859-1340
Flowers By Donna | Annapolis
Wedding and event cancellations have meant a tough year for some florists, and some rarer flowers have been harder to source, but Donna Ridgely of Flowers by Donna is cautiously prepping for the holiday season and offering bright and beautiful arrangements to adorn a feast, even if the guests are six feet apart.
Choose an eye-catching centerpiece or a simple bouquet to brighten up quarantine.
To place an order with Ridgely, make a call to her Maryland Ave. shop or place an order online. For online orders, she recommends selecting designer’s choice, as the shop carries more flowers than what is posted on the website.
Designers Choice arrangements are $60 for standard, $100 for large
58 Maryland Ave flowersbydonna.org 410-263-1112
Gypsy Faire | Lothian
Treasure hunters, delight in this once a month menagerie of reclaimed, refurbished and reinspired furniture and décor.
Self-described treasure-hunter Patty Geiger spends countless hours scoping out and reimagining that old dresser with the cracked mirror or wonky side table begging for new life. All of the found creations become a meticulously decorated display inside a 5,000 square foot warehouse in Lothian, worth the trip in itself.
See Geiger’s holiday showcase for yourself on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 and 6.
1306 Mount Zion Marlboro Road gypsyfaire.com/ gypsies@gypsyfaire.com
A Vintage Deale | Deale
Is there someone on your gift list who seems to have the latest everything? Maybe try something from the past instead.
A Vintage Deale might not have the latest tech, but it’s brimming with intriguing art, charming antiques, stately furniture and quirky textiles. Where else will you find a beautiful 1800s carousel horse?
Business partners Jane Walter and Paula Tanis have decked the place in Christmas decor and sourced new inventory in time for the holidays. If you’d rather seek out a timeless heirloom than a piece of glass that’ll be obsolete in a year, check out the south county shop.
655 Deale Road. facebook.com/avintagedeale (443) 203-6157
Pedal Pushers | Severna Park
So, here’s the thing. There aren’t many bikes at Pedal Pushers bike shop. A boom in biking during the pandemic followed by a bike shortage have made the pickings slim over the last few weeks.
But Pedal Pushers in Crofton will get new bikes in before the holiday season, so if you’re looking for a way to stay active or planning to put that classic bike under the tree, check back with them. And if you have a bike rusting away in the garage, consider a tune up. They do repairs, too, and those never run out of stock.
546 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. pedalpushersmd.com 410-544-2323
ReReads | Crofton
Sometimes the best gift is a good read — whether its for yourself or someone else. The good news is ReReads has enough for both of you.
Thousands of previously loved books weigh down floor to ceiling shelves in this cozy shop, which stocks new titles as well as rarer finds. At just a few dollars per book, grab a few extra to read in front of a fire, or you know, the Yule Log Channel.
2133 Defense Highway, Suite 4 facebook.com/ReReadsUsedBooks/
Cakes and Confections | Severna Park
What is better than pie for the holidays? Pie whenever you want.
Cakes and Confections of Severna Park has not just pumpkin pie, but deep-dish pumpkin pie. And pumpkin rolls. And pumpkin Smith Island cake.
342 Ritchie Highway. cakesandconfections.com/ 410-757-7100
One last idea
And if you need some coffee to wash down dessert, Rise Up Coffee, with locations in Annapolis, Edgewater and Arnold as well as the Eastern Shore, sells 12oz bags of their organic coffee as well as subscription services so you can sample a new roast every month. riseupcoffee.com
Happy shopping!
Did we miss something unique in your neighborhood? Send us the name of the business, a brief description and contact information including a phone number and address for a list of readers’ suggestions. Email us at tips@capgaznews.com