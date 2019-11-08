Annapolis officials are seeking a meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan in the coming weeks to present him with an ambitious $50 million plan to reimagine City Dock and gauge support for a funding authority to pay for the project.
Mayor Gavin Buckley and members of the Annapolis City Dock Action committee are hoping to sit down with the Republican governor to present the project — which is estimated to cost $50 million, a great deal of which would be sunk into resiliency infrastructure. City officials plan to introduce legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would create a local resiliency financing authority, Buckley said. A meeting with the governor will give that plan more credence.
“We want this to be a legacy for the governor,” Buckley said. “He loves this city, and I’m sure he cares about its beautification and also its protection.”
The project would take about five years to complete. Hogan’s second term lasts until January 2023, a little more than a year before the reimagined City Dock is projected to be completed.
“We look forward to reviewing the plan and discussing it further with local officials," said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for the governor.
Buckley and Anne Arundel County County Executive Steuart Pittman met last month and agreed in principle to form a partnership to address climate change resiliency in the county more broadly, and City Dock is a major piece of that initiative, said county executive senior adviser, Chris Trumbauer.
The renovation plan includes adding flood barriers, copious green space, mixed-use areas for community events and relocating most of the parking spaces to a rebuilt Hillman Garage.
Details are still scant on what legislation to create the funding authority would look like, but the idea is to create a fund that would not only pay for City Dock’s renovation but other resiliency projects throughout the county, Trumbauer said.
“The shiny object is the City Dock, but the reason it’s attractive for the county and city is it’s one example of what we suspect will be a number of capital projects to deal with climate resilience," Trumbauer said.
Officials have discussed creating a group or authority to address resiliency for some time. Those discussions have been accelerated after a report published by the University of Maryland earlier this year found that the city’s resiliency concerns are immediate and likely to be very expensive.
The legislation would work in concert with several other funding initiatives, including federal resiliency money and grants, Buckley said, with the ultimate goal of avoiding placing any financial burden on Annapolis taxpayers.
Buckley and other officials, including representatives from Historic Annapolis which, in concert with the city, established the City Dock action committee, and Eileen Fogarty, the committee’s chair, are planning to attend the Anne Arundel County Delegation meeting on Nov. 14 to pitch the plan to state officials.
State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, a Democrat who represents Annapolis, said she’s had general conversations with Annapolis officials about the City Dock plan thus far and has offered help in drafting legislation. More details about the plan and potential funding mechanisms ahead of the Nov. 14 meeting would be welcome, she said.
“It would be neighborly to talk to their delegation before doing that,” said Elfreth, who serves on the Senate budget and taxation committee, which would likely hear any legislation related to City Dock funding.