Historic Annapolis President Robert Clark to step down; Karen Brown steps into leadership role

Robert Clark, the longtime president of Historic Annapolis, is stepping down after nearly a decade in charge.

Clark was tapped to head the leading nonprofit preservation and history organization in Annapolis in October 2012 after serving on the Board of Trustees for two years.

Advertisement

Karen Brown, the senior vice president of preservation, will take over effective immediately, the organization announced in a news release. As part of the changes, Clark will become executive chairman of the organization.

“I love this organization and this town that I call my home,” Brown said in a news release. “I am very proud to work alongside such wonderful colleagues to uphold our role as a leader in historic preservation, to protect the city’s character, and to connect the public with Annapolis’ history. I am excited to help lead [Historic Annapolis] forward.”

Advertisement

Brown has been with Historic Annapolis since 2016, leading the organization’s policy, advocacy and preservation planning initiatives. Brown lives in Annapolis with her husband and three boys.

Brown previously worked in the city of Annapolis’ Historic Preservation Division. She is a past commissioner of the Annapolis Historic Preservation Commission and is currently serving on the Annapolis Heritage Commission.

Clark has led several successful preservation ventures during his tenure. In March, after years of planning, the organization unveiled the Museum of Historic Annapolis. Housed in a former general store built in 1791 at City Dock, the museum includes a permanent exhibit “Annapolis: An American Story,” and serves as a launchpad to all of the historical landmarks scattered throughout the city.

“Robert Clark and his team have led HA to new heights over the past 10 years, increasing HA’s visibility considerably,” said Jim Reid, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in a statement.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The organization also has bolstered its collection of historic properties it oversees, which include the William Paca House and Garden, Waterfront Warehouse, Hogshead and Shiplap House. Another property, the James Brice House, is currently undergoing multimillion-dollar extensive renovations.

Last summer, Clark negotiated the transfer of the lease for the John Shaw House, the oldest extant building on State Circle, from the State of Maryland to Historic Annapolis for preservation and restoration.

Historic Annapolis also announced the addition of Traci Ramsey to its leadership team as vice president of advancement.

Ramsey holds more than 20 years of professional fundraising experience. Most recently, she served as the director of development at Indian Creek School for 16 years, according to an organization news release. She also served as the director of corporate and foundation relations for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Advertisement

Before he led the preservation organization, Clark built a successful career as a securities and marketing executive. Clark has served on the Annapolis Heritage Commission, as well as the Board of Directors for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, serving as board chairman for two years. He also held a seat on the Board of Trustees at Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s retreat home in Lynchburg, Virginia, for 12 years, serving from 2010 to 2012 as the Chairman of the Board.

Clark currently serves on the Board of The Friends of St. John’s College.

This story will be updated.