Historic Annapolis holds grand opening for museum that explores city’s rich past

Come one, come all to the grand opening of “Annapolis: An American Story,” the permanent exhibit at the Museum of Historic Annapolis at 99 Main St.

Historic Annapolis will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday unveiling the museum it hopes will be a starting point for millions of visitors who come to explore the capital city’s rich history each year.

Robert Clark, the president and CEO of the nonprofit committed to the preservation of the city’s historic buildings, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event at the Donner Parking Lot across the street from the museum.

Gov. Larry Hogan, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and other elected officials and local leaders are expected to speak.

There will also be a proclamation by Squire Frederick, the Annapolis Town Crier; performances by the Faith Community Choir and Naptown Brass Brand; a poetry reading by Chris Haley, Director of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland State Archives, followed by a short parade to the museum for a ribbon-cutting.

Annapolis in Pop Culture display features a Paul Reed Smith Guitar. A photo shows him working in his first factory in Annapolis in 1985. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The exhibit, housed in a former general store built in 1791 at City Dock, will serve as a launchpad to all of the historical landmarks scattered throughout the city, said Mary-Angela Hardwick, vice president of education and interpretation at Historic Annapolis, who has been working to bring the museum online for three years.

It offers three floors of exhibits broken up by different time periods and provides both an overview of nearly 400 years of history and directs visitors to more than a dozen other locations where they can dive deeper into the city’s past.

“This shouldn’t be your only stop; this hopefully is a place that excites you to want to go out and see all these other partner sites,” Hardwick said in late December, about a month after the museum began opening for limited hours on weekends. “Here is where you can get that spotlight history of the community.”

Historic Annapolis has partnered with 11 historic locations throughout Annapolis, likethe Banneker-Douglass Museum, Maryland State House, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, Hammond-Harwood House, U.S. Naval Academy Museum and The Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College, plus five sites operated by Historic Annapolis.

The museum will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

General admission is $5 for and free for children and Historic Annapolis members.

Pre-registering at annapolis.org is recommended; Walk-ins will be accommodated space permits. Face masks are optional.

Throughout the museum, visitors are guided by a chronology that runs along the walls, dotted with artifacts, videos and interactive displays like flipbooks. Each tells the stories and themes of the times and highlights important dates and people, like Maryland’s four signers of the Declaration of Independence, and a digital map of civil rights protests and marches.

In the bottom corner of some displays are QR codes that direct visitors to the website of partner sites and provide them with the operating hours, ticket prices and the time it takes to walk there.

On Saturday, living history re-enactors will be placed throughout the building to interact with visitors.

One of the museum’s centerpieces is a 250-pound gilded acorn that for more than two centuries rested at the top of the State House dome, a defining feature of Annapolis’ skyline. After 25 years in storage, the 4-foot-tall, nut-shaped artifact was returned to Annapolis and put on display in the museum’s foyer.

Original hardwood floors remain from the building’s construction, but updates have been made, including an elevator and bathrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Each window has a "window box" that when one looks out, can see how various sections in Annapolis is compared to how it was. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Located at the foot of Main Street, the museum building has windows on three sides that look out onto the city. Window boxes in every room offer an explanation of what someone might have seen looking out over the past two centuries. For instance, one box features a photo from 1890 of the Market House and Middleton Tavern and, through the glass, are the buildings looking very similar in the present day.

Viewing the acorn is free. Tickets can be purchased to view the rest of the museum, which includes an 8-minute video that explores all aspects of the city’s history.

Other events are scheduled throughout the day at other Historic Annapolis properties, including a discounted guided tour of the William Paca House and Garden, and free visits to Hogshead and Waterfront Warehouse.

Preregistration is not required for the free events. Face masks are required indoors for all visitors at Hogshead.