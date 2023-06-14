‘You all deserve better’: New, improved Hillman Garage reopens Wednesday in Annapolis after 13-month rebuild

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore gives remarks. The City of Annapolis held an opening celebration for the Noah Hillman Garage after 13 months of construction to rebuild it after a full demolition, June 14, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The rebuilt Noah Hillman Garage opened on Wednesday, including 165 new parking spaces, electric car charging stations and increased accessibility.

The reopening comes after years of debate regarding the garage and its decaying infrastructure.

The demolition and construction by Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. were expected to take 14 to 16 months but were completed in just over 13 months or 408 days. The new garage will be operated by Annapolis Resilience and Mobility Partners, or AMRP, a consortium of construction, parking and transportation companies.

In his remarks at the garage grand opening Wednesday evening, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley thanked the various public and private entities involved with the project.

“This process hasn’t happened without contentious negotiations,” he said. “[There were] moments when we tiptoed about wondering if the whole deal was about to fall apart. But our city team and AMRP worked through those issues.”

The recommendation to rebuild the garage began to gain steam in 2019 when the City Dock Action Committee began meeting to discuss downtown redevelopment.

The city tapped AMRP to construct the garage in December 2020 thanks in part to its numerous Anne Arundel and Baltimore ties. A $70 million agreement was finalized last September for the revitalization of the garage and City Dock.

The garage cost about $28.3 million. Another $54 million is required for an overhaul of City Dock to include additional green space and flood resiliency. Construction is expected to last three years, and begin in late winter or early spring of 2024, with the most intense work planned for November 2024 to September 2025.

Additionally, the city will receive a one-time payment of $25 million in exchange for AMRP to control the garage into the 2050s. AMRP will also collect all the parking revenue, and the city will receive about $1 million annually.

Gov. Wes Moore and County Executive Steuart Pittman were among the numerous officials, city employees and residents who celebrated completion of the massive capital project on the garage’s top floor.

Moore said the new garage represents the potential for progress within the state.

“Today is a celebration,” Moore told attendees. “It’s a celebration that we can get big things done [...] It’s a celebration of the fact that every sector has a role to play in order of making progress happen. It’s a celebration of the fact that everyone in every community can come here now and say ‘I can see how I was being thought about in this development.’”

After opening in 1973, the garage, located at 150 Gorman St., quickly became a staple of downtown Annapolis. As time passed, the four-story structure began to decay, with rusting stairwells, crumbling bricks, uneven pavement and inadequate storm drainage. The elevators hadn’t worked in years, forcing visitors to use outer stairwells that had begun to rust through.

The garage saw periodic patchwork repairs during its 50-year existence until it was ultimately demolished in May 2022.

“It wasn’t just unsightly,” Buckley said of the old garage. ‘It was frustrating and embarrassing and Annapolis is Maryland’s state capital. This city deserves better. More importantly, you all deserve better.”

In addition to the electric charging and increased parking spots, the new garage includes 594 solar panels and a gateless entry system. Patrons of the garage will be able to pay via app, text or kiosk. Parking is free through Monday.

Pittman praised Buckley for making the project happen despite years of inaction as the garage fell into disrepair.

“I really do have to give credit to the guy who manages to make magic,” he said. “I mean, he’s a pain in my side. He’s always there pushing. You never know what to believe. But this is proof that Gavin Buckley can make it happen.”

Jeremy Black, a managing partner at Federal House Bar and Grille on Market Square, said he was skeptical of the garage project as it may have impacted business, but he said the interruption was minimal.

“We all get to celebrate a really great day,” he told attendees, adding that City Dock construction “may hinder things just a little tiny bit, but the big picture is going to be wonderful for the city of Annapolis.”