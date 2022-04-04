Initial construction on Annapolis’ Hillman Garage begins today; garage will remain open until General Assembly adjourns

The preliminary work to rebuild Noah Hillman Garage will begin today, with workers erecting a construction fence and making other preparations ahead of a full demolition later this month.

The garage will remain open until after the Maryland General Assembly adjourns on April 11, the city announced.

“We are excited to get started on this milestone project and measures we have taken to ensure Annapolis is open and vibrant as ever during the rebuild,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a news release. “When the garage is complete, it will be an amazing asset with more parking spaces, stormwater controls and environmental features including a solar roof, EV chargers, easier payments, better lighting, and more safety features. This will be a structure that takes Annapolis into the future.”

Other preliminary work will include staging safety equipment; surveying; removing light fixtures, piping and signage; and trimming and clearing trees.

Workers will then begin dismantling the nearly 50-year-old garage piece by piece.

As construction begins, workers will focus on minimizing dust, noise and vibrations, the city said. Vibration monitors and dust mitigation measures will be installed at the worksite to protect surrounding buildings.

Construction is expected to last 14 months. Work will generally occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Gorman Street will be closed to general traffic except for a single lane for parking and delivery access.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit accessannapolis.com for transportation and parking alternatives while Hillman is closed. The city will send out periodic e-newsletters on the project.

The city is offering a 10-minute trolley service from outlying parking garages to downtown. The free Annapolis Circulator will run more frequently from Park Place Garage to Main Street. An on-demand car service will also launch in May with a proprietary app.

Those who hold monthly parking passes at Hillman will be transferred to Gotts Court or Knighton garages. Passes can be transferred at annapolisparking.com.

During construction, the city will implement new parking rules in the two residential parking zones in Ward 1.

Moving forward, visitors without a residential parking permit will no longer be able to park for free for up to two hours in District 1 and District 2 parking zones. Non-permit holders will instead pay $4 an hour through the ParkMobile app.

There will be no changes in parking for Ward 1 permit holders.

Initially slated to be demolished in February, the project has been delayed as the city negotiated the details of a private-public partnership with the Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners.

Under the terms of the deal, the consortium will demolish and rebuild the garage and then operate it for 30 years. In return, the city will receive an initial one-time payment of about $25 million and then about $1 million a year from the parking revenue to help fund its transit system.

“The process for reaching a consensus on the design and rebuild of Hillman has been a multiyear effort with hundreds of stakeholders, including residents, businesses and elected officials, having input through the many public meetings,” City Manager David Jarrell said in the news release. “Getting to the start of construction is a great achievement and I want to thank our involved stakeholders, the city staff and our city council.”

“We also appreciate the great work that has been done by our development team, Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners,” Jarrell added. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we have worked through the inevitable issues associated with this large, important project. The new garage will be a tremendous enhancement for downtown Annapolis.”

Once it’s built, the garage will have 590 spaces, up from the current capacity of 425.

It will feature elevators, stormwater controls, gateless entry and exit, smart technology for wayfinding and parking space detectors, electric vehicle charging capabilities, bike parking and improved lighting and safety and security features.

Premium Parking, a member of AMRP, will manage parking on the residential streets in Ward 1 and at the new Hillman garage.

There are plans to install a camera on an adjacent building to livestream the old garage being dismantled and the new one rise up in its place, Jarrell said.