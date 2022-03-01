Annapolis City Council unanimously approves plan for private consortium to construct new garage, redevelop City Dock

The Annapolis City Council has endorsed a plan to allow a private consortium to demolish and rebuild Noah Hillman Garage and later redevelop City Dock.
The council approved resolution R-9-22 on Monday night by a vote of 9-0 after a lengthy public hearing with testimony from about a half dozen residents, some of whom called on the council to delay a final vote to allow additional time to review the proposal, which was first discussed publicly last week.
With the resolution’s passage, Annapolis Mobility Resilience Partners can now begin securing financing for the $63 million project that is scheduled to begin with the demolition of the garage later this month.
“We’ve tried very hard and we think we’ve done a good job to get to here,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said after the final vote. “We know what’s ahead of us. It’s exciting. It’s going to be great when we get to the other side.”
During public testimony, a few residents, including Eastport Civic Association President Bill Reichhardt, asked the council to delay a vote by 30 days because “the public has clearly not had a meaningful opportunity to understand or review the proposals,” he said.
At a Finance Committee meeting Thursday, details of the plan were discussed for the first time. The city then released an overview of the deal in a news release Sunday but has not yet made public the contract it will sign with AMRP to allow the group to control all aspects of the design, construction and operation of the new garage for 30 years.
“Five days is not enough for our representatives, so why would anyone believe it is enough for the people they represent,” Reichhardt said. “This process has been the opposite of transparency.”
City Manager David Jarrell, who has led the city’s efforts to secure the deal, offered three reasons why the council shouldn’t delay a vote, including the possibility of rising interest rates, increasing construction costs and the possibility of pushing parking disruptions into summer 2023.
Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat from Ward 8, acknowledged that constituents like Reichhardt would be disappointed that the council didn’t heed the recommendation to delay, adding that the city has done its due diligence despite not being able to be transparent over the past several months about the details in the deal.
He also emphasized the point that Monday’s vote was not on approving the deal itself, which has still not been made public, but rather on supporting the execution of the agreement.
“I believe this is the right way to go,” he said. “I’m not sure what new information 30 more days would chuck up, but I take the city manager’s word that there is no new information.”
Ward 5 Democrat Brooks Schandelmeier also urged his colleagues to support the resolution and not delay.
“I’m normally not a fan of these things,” Schandelmeier said, but “we just don’t have the money” to rebuild both Hillman Garage and City Dock with city money alone unless the city raises taxes or takes on more debt by issuing bonds, a step that would risk hurting the city’s bond rating.
“Those are the only options that I see if we don’t end up going with a P3 program,” he said. “I would encourage us to go forward and support this concession agreement because it is the only way in my mind that I see us being able to touch both of these projects in a relatively acceptable amount of time.”
Members of the Finance Committee, including its chair Alderwoman Elly Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, asked Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, the financial adviser to the city, last week to explore a financial forecast in the event that the city sought to self-finance the deal instead of entering into a public-private partnership with AMRP. The advisers recommended the city go with the private-public partnership because it reduces the city’s financial risk.
Jarrell has promised that in the coming weeks the city would continue to find ways to improve the deal until the financial details are agreed to.
Other residents who testified urged the council to pass the bill after years of delays, discussion, task forces and studies to fix Hillman Garage and revitalize City Dock.
“We’ve talked and frankly we’ve dreamed about having a City Dock that’s more appealing and more compelling as a centerpiece for Annapolis. For so many years, those reports and studies didn’t seem to really lead anywhere,” said Shelley Row, a former member of the Transportation Committee who also served on two mayoral transition teams. “I would suggest that we have waited long enough. It’s time to move forward.”
Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, initially signaled he would vote against the resolution but cast a yes vote with the caveat that the city brings more residents of color to the table.
Buckley, who credited city staff and a large group of outside experts involved in the deal, noted that small-business owners were texting him during the meeting, thanking the council for not delaying.
“I’m getting messages from small-business owners thanking you all for voting on this tonight. So they have a chance of not losing next summer,” he said. “They want this garage to be back online next summer.”
Other business
Tierney won two legislative victories Monday with the passage of two ordinances that directly impact her ward.
The council approved by an 8-1 vote O-1-22, which will require 47 properties on Main Street to install fire suppression systems within the next five years. Tierney introduced the bill two years ago but withdrew it when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
The council then passed O-7-22, also by an 8-1 margin. The bill was an effort by Tierney to close a loophole in the city’s current short-term rental code that prevents individuals who own entities such as limited liability companies from owning more than one license.