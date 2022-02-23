Annapolis committee debates how to finance $63 million Hillman Garage replacement; final vote on 2 options is Monday

Jarrell has said the concession payment would be used by the city to pay for a significant portion of the costs associated with redeveloping City Dock, the second phase of a years-long redevelopment plan to install climate resilient infrastructure at the waterfront. That project is expected to cost about $35.3 million. The city would pursue additional funding sources, such as state and federal grants, to pay for the remaining $10 million. If those pursuits fall short, the city may still need to issue bonds to pay for the project.