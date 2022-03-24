Hillman Garage demolition delayed again; Annapolis Ward 1 parking changes coming

ac-cn-city-dock-hillman-redevelopment Preliminary concept renderings for the Hillman Garage-City Dock redevelopment project. Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners, or AMRP, a consortium of 10 companies, will oversee the redevelopment, the city confirmed Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo)

The demolition of Noah Hillman Garage is being delayed again.

Despite the City of Annapolis announcing the building would be torn down this month, the demolition won’t start until sometime in April, said Eileen Fogarty, who co-chaired the city’s City Dock Action Committee and has led the public outreach on the Hillman project for several years.

In a meeting with members of the Ward One Residents Association on Tuesday, Fogarty announced that starting April 3, workers will begin dismantling parts of the garage, including removing light fixtures, piping and signage; installing silt fences and other stormwater management materials; trimming and clearing trees and other preliminary work. None of this work will disrupt the operation of the aging 425-space parking structure, Fogarty said.

She assured those gathered in the crowded second-floor room at O’Brien’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern that the city is close to finalizing a development agreement with a group of companies to rebuild the nearly 50-year-old garage and later redevelop City Dock. Negotiations between the group known as Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners and the city are ongoing but the deal has not yet been made public.

A few weeks after the preliminary work begins, the city will close the garage ahead of the full demolition. Construction on the new garage is expected to take 14 months.

At that point, the city will implement new parking rules on the two residential parking zones in Ward 1.

Under the new parking proposal, which is part of a larger mobility plan to ferry people across the city while Hillman is offline, visitors without a residential parking permit would no longer be able to park for free for up to two hours in District 1 and District 2 parking zones.

Instead, non-permit holders will pay $4 an hour through the ParkMobile app, which the city currently uses for on-street parking in other areas. The price is higher than other areas of the city to deter people from parking on residential streets and encourage them to opt for the more affordable lots and garages, like Gotts, Knighton, Whitmore, Calvert and Park Place.

There would be no changes for Ward 1 permit holders, Fogarty said.

Alderwoman Elly Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, urged her constituents to be patient and understand the new parking system is a compromise that not everyone is going to like after some residents asked what they should tell their dog walkers, babysitters and other transient guests.

“You have to realize the businesses are hurt by this. They’re losing their two-hour free parking,” Tierney said. “We have to, in the spirit of compromise, realize that we either have to have [visitors] pay the $4 an hour or they go to a garage and we shuttle them down.”

Premium Parking, another member of AMRP, will manage parking both on the residential streets in Ward 1 and at the new 590-space Hillman garage when it’s unveiled in late spring 2023. The city’s current parking operator, SP+, will still manage other areas of the city.

Premium Parking uses a license-plate-based enforcement system. Passholders will upload their information to Premium Parking’s cloud system.

Residents voiced their frustration about a perceived lack of communication by the city about the impending demolition and proposed parking changes, including lack of signage and public outreach.

“I feel as though, decisions are being made without the appropriate level of communication,” said Lise D’Andrea, a resident of Conduit Street, who asked why the city has not yet put up any signs, either to notify people about when the garage was coming down or about the parking changes. In November, the city unveiled a colorful marking campaign ahead of the garage’s demolition, but those signs have not yet appeared. The city is also expected to install variable signs on Rowe Boulevard entering the city to direct travelers to park in other garages.

Signs should have been put up by now and will certainly be installed in the weeks before the garage comes down, Fogarty said.

Residential parking signs will direct visitors to purchase parking through the Parkmobile app. Parking will be limited to two hours and enforcement will be strictly enforced to ensure the neighborhoods are not flooded by non-permit holders, said Ben Montgomery, the president of Premium Parking, who attended the meeting via video conference.

Montgomery promised enforcement would be more strict thanks to high-tech data collection that allows parking enforcers to patrol areas with high rates of violators.

“We’ll see where we were standing and where we’re seeing hot zones for violators and hit those hot zones more frequently,” Montgomery said. “If you’re doing it right, you’re adapting to the data that you’re receiving back.”

Other attendees asked how the city plans to accommodate food service workers who park in the neighborhoods.

Those workers, who often get off work late and tend to carry large amounts of cash with them, should park in outlying garages and take an on-demand van service that will take them back to their cars for a small fee, Fogarty said. The service can be accessed through another app, run by Via Transportation, a New York-based company. It will begin on May 17.

Jonathon Freye, a new member of the Ward 1 residents group, asked if parking rates could be raised even higher to further deter non-permit holders. Freye also recommended increasing parking fines.

“I could just drive into a neighborhood and pay $8 [for two hours of parking] if I’m going to dinner,” Freye said. “To me, $8 is not something that’s going to deter nonresidents.”