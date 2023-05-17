Herndon Monument climb closes out Sea Trial for Naval Academy Class of 2026

Plebe year for the United States Naval Academy’s Class of 2026 comes to an end Wednesday morning as they complete the Herndon Monument climb.

Following Sea Trials on Tuesday, hundreds of first-year midshipmen closed out the grueling series of mental and physical tests by scaling the storied 21-foot- obelisk covered in 50 pounds of vegetable shortening. The climb began around 8 a.m. with mids working together to reach the top of the obelisk to replace a hat — known as a Dixie cup — with an upperclassman’s cap.

The event culminates the Sea Trials, a 14-hour gauntlet where the plebes demonstrate endurance and spirit while completing a campus-wide test on what they have learned that year.

Last year, it took the 2022 class over 3.5 hours to reach the Herndon pinnacle, one of the longest times in the academy’s history.

The Class of 1972 holds the title for the fastest recorded time completing the climb in one minute and 30 seconds, according to the academy but there was no grease applied to the monument at that time.

The monument is named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, who drowned with his ship off the coast of North Carolina in 1857 after trying to save as many on board as possible from a hurricane.

The plebes will attempt the climb in waves, company by company.

Typically, the first company to take a run at the monument is the one that won Sea Trials. After successfully completing the Herndon climb, the freshmen are no longer called plebes and are now referred to as fourth-class midshipmen.

