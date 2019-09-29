‘That’s my work’: Brewer Hill Cemetery volunteer strives to maintain historic Annapolis burial site

Harold Wenn points out his ancestors as he walks through the countless cracked and neglected gravestones haphazardly strewn across Brewer Hill Cemetery.
An uncle who served in the Korean War here, a grandfather who served in World War I there. His father, grandmother and great-grandmother rest in a corner of the city’s first black burial ground, which dates back to the late 18th century.
When asked how many family members are there, Wenn thinks for a moment and shrugs. Too many to count, he said.
While he talks, his hands are never idle as he sweeps off grass clippings from a headstone that has sunk into the soft ground. His left arm is withered — the result of an accident when he was 19 — but that doesn’t stop him from pulling weeds from in front of another gravestone so the inscription is visible.
Wenn has done this almost every day for nearly a decade. He tows a yellow wheelbarrow, laden with a shovel and hedge clippers, the quarter-mile walk from his home on Carrollton Avenue. The aging 4.5-acre plot was purchased by 11 black men in 1884 for a little less than $800, according to the Brewer Hill Cemetery Association.
He owes it to his family who came before him to take care of their final resting place, Wenn said.
“They didn’t leave me hanging," he said, “so I’m not going to leave them hanging.”
Every week he takes care of mowing, trash pick-up, filling in sunken graves and raking leaves that fall from the trees that line the paved drive that splits the property.
Rita Coates, a member of the Brewer Hill Cemetery Association, said its difficult to put into words how important Wenn is to the cemetery.
“He does it from the bottom of his heart,” Coates said. “We really appreciate his efforts in doing that.”
Wenn also cleans gravestones, a habit his father George got into when he maintained the cemetery before his death in 2010.
Wenn said a combination of bleach and dishwasher liquid does the trick of removing the thick biological film of mildew and moss that grows on everything.
“Everything that’s white and bright that’s my work," said Wenn who estimates he’s cleaned more than 100 headstones over the years. Some of them mark the graves of family members. Others are complete strangers. And still others are of famous Annapolitans such as Wiley H. Bates, the Annapolis businessman, politician and philanthropist who died in 1935.
Before Wenn took over groundskeeping duties from his father, the elder Wenn did the job for decades. He was an expert at fixing cracked or vandalized gravestones, his son said. His work can be seen on many graves throughout the yard, including a headstone of Bates’ second wife, Annie Bates.
Wenn also has family buried at Annapolis National Cemetery, separated by a rusted fence on Brewer Hill’s eastern edge. The grave of Wenn’s uncle, Palestine McPherson, who served in World War II and died in 1954, is one of the identical white gravestones on the plot maintained by the federal government.
The graves at the national cemetery are aligned in arrow-straight rows separated by well-manicured lawns. They stand in stark contrast to the disorganized patter of gravestones at the Brewer Hill, a stones-throw away.
Wenn doesn’t fret about the disparity between the national cemetery and Brewer Hill. “Instead of coming complaining about how it looks, I come back and do my share,” he said.
There are some issues in the cemetery Wenn can’t fix. The eastern edge of the property is marked by a drainage pipe that directs water from a storm drain on West Street into nearby College Creek. Some gravestones in Brewer Hill have started to sink as the rushing water erodes the ground below.
Nothing can be done, Wenn said, unless a major construction project is completed to divert the water.
The cemetery’s owners are raising money to prevent more erosion and have approached city and county officials to partner with them, Coates said.
At the age of 64, Wenn said he plans to keep working at the cemetery as long as he can, he said, but he doesn’t want any credit for it.
That didn’t stop the city of Annapolis from recognizing Wenn with a citation for his volunteer efforts at a City Council meeting Monday.
It felt good to be recognized, he said, but he wished more people would come help maintain the historic site.
When he’s working, people will wave or blow their car horn, he said. "They should stop and come and help.”