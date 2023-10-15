Annapolis citizens, officials come together to discuss gun violence in Eastport

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Residents of Eastport gathered this week to discuss a spike in violent crime in their community and a new violence interruption program that the county health department is planning to launch.

The new program was announced by county Health Officer Tonii Gedin at a County Council work session on Tuesday. Two nights later, Eastport citizens gathered at the Harbour House Community Center to explore solutions to the crime problem and find out how the program might work.

Advertisement

In August, the Department of Health held listening sessions in Annapolis communities to identify where a violence interruption program would do the most good. Eastport residents have engaged in the planning process and expressed interest in having the program in their community.

Between January and August of this year, there were five homicides and five shootings within a 1-mile radius of Eastport Terrace, according to the health department.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of fatigue in that community from the amount of violence and the fact that it’s normalized in their community,” Gedin said at Tuesday’s work session.

The intervention program will hire members of the community to become street outreach workers who will work directly with people at risk of committing or being the target of violence. The program has not yet started.

“Violence interruption requires the people doing the work in the streets, the violence interrupters, to be from the communities they are working in,” said Megan Pringle, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, in an email Friday. “They have to have credibility in those communities, and they have to be comfortable being in dangerous situations. They explicitly take a public health approach, one that recognizes that violence spreads much like infectious diseases do.”

Thursday’s meeting in Eastport comes on the heels of a shooting Sept. 24 that left a 52-year-old woman wounded after she was shot walking into her apartment building in the Harbour House community.

Dozens of Eastport residents gathered at the community center on Thursday night. Many just wanted an answer to one question: What is Annapolis doing to address the increase in crime over the past few months?

Donna Johnson, who said she has been living in the community since she was eight years old, said that officers need to do more to actively build relationships with community members.

“We don’t see that now,” she said.

Currently, the Annapolis Police Department employs 110 officers. It is budgeted for 124.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We need to attract a different group of people that are interested in the hard stuff, but also can talk to people and make connections,” said Amy Miguez, a captain at the Annapolis Police Department. “On our own, we can’t solve the social issues they were talking [about], but if we can know about the problem and we know resources in the community, we can help connect the dots.”

Ed Clarke, a newer resident to the Eastport area, and Heaven White, said that members of the community should also be the change they want to see.

“We have to own the problem together,” Clarke said Thursday night. “We all have to roll up our sleeves and become one community.”

City officials in attendance included Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Democrat from Ward 6 who recently called on Buckley to declare a state of emergency in response to gun violence, and Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat from Ward 8. Arnett said that the city should consider adopting a comprehensive public safety and social services plan as it has done with land use.