Annapolis museums set to reopen this month after COVID closures, renovations

Annapolis’ historic museums will begin welcoming back visitors today as the city continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hammond-Harwood House Museum is reopening today for tours. The William Paca House and Garden will reopen on April 15. The Annapolis Maritime Museum will hold a grand reopening after extensive remodeling on April 25.
Most of the museums were closed for visitors last year after Annapolis began imposing restrictions upon the discovery of the coronavirus in Maryland. That virus has since ravaged the world economy, leading to thousands of job losses in Maryland and millions nationwide.
The virus cut at a core of Annapolis — tourism — a key component for historical sites maintained throughout the city. Some museums opened for limited viewings last year as restrictions shifted, but those openings did not last when the winter months drove case rates and infections to record-breaking numbers. For instance, Hammond-Harwood opened from August to November.
About a year later, the museums are poised to reopen with limitations as vaccines are given by the thousands in Maryland each day. Those limitations include smaller groups and following still-mandated COVID-19 mitigation orders such as wearing masks.
Hammond-Harwood House
The museum inside the nearly 250-year-old building has been closed since November after reopening for a few months last year. It will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. except on Tuesdays.
There are two exhibits on display this year: the “Slavery at the Hammond-Harwood House” exhibit and the “Decadent Décor: Global Imports in an Early American Port City” exhibition.
The former exhibit explores the enslaved Black Annapolitans who lived and worked at the home and their contributions, said Rachel Lovett, curator.
The latter exhibit highlights some luxury goods ― such as art, music and games — common in Annapolis’ early history. The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.
Groups of up to five people can reserve tours, which start April 1, at hammondharwoodhouse.org. Reservations are available now.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children (ages 6-18), $10 for seniors and students, free for children aged under 6 and Hammond-Harwood House members.
The tours include:
- 60 min. Regular Guided Tour — This tour includes the main house, garden and old kitchen. It focuses on the history of the house and its architect, the families who lived there and the museum’s collections.
- 30 min. Guided Tour of the Main House — An abbreviated overview of the history of the house and its architect, the families who lived at the site, and the collections contained within the museum. The old kitchen and garden aren’t included in this tour.
- 60 min. Visit of Exhibitions and Garden — A self-guided tour of “Slavery at the Hammond-Harwood House” exhibit and the “Decadent Décor: Global Imports in an Early American Port City” exhibition. Or just enjoy the Hammond-Harwood House Garden. Tour of the House is not included.
William Paca House and Garden
The 18th century home and garden on 186 Prince George St. will reopen on April 15 after being closed for the winter, according to the Historic Annapolis website.
The Paca House and Garden were the home of one of Maryland’s four signers of the Declaration of Independence and the state’s third governor, William Paca.
More information can be found at annapolis.org/contact/william-paca-house-garden.
The Historic Annapolis Museum at 99 Main St. remains closed for renovations. Other Historic Annapolis properties could reopen this summer, said Karen Brown, vice president of preservation.
Annapolis Maritime Museum
The Annapolis Maritime Museum is holding a ribbon-cutting for its grand reopening at 10 a.m. on April 23. It had been closed for renovations since December 2019.
Starting April 25, the museum will offer timed tickets at the top of the hour: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Capacity restrictions will be applied. To ensure guaranteed access booking tickets in advance online is recommended.
Tickets are $7 for Adults, $5 for youth (ages 3-12), seniors (65+), and military; and free for members and children under 3.
For ticket information, visit https://amaritime.org/museum/.
Banneker-Douglass Museum
The Banneker-Douglass Museum, the state’s official museum for African-American history and culture, located in the old Mount Moriah A.M.E. Church at 84 Franklin St. is still closed at this time because of the pandemic.
There is no official reopening date yet, the building could open back up in August or September, said LeRonn Herbert, administrative manager at Banneker-Douglass.