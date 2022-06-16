Lifeguard shortage keeps Annapolis housing authority pool closed

Memorial Day may be the traditional weekend for opening pools in the mid-Atlantic, but not for kids who live in Annapolis area public housing communities.

The Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis has yet to open its pool, and confusion abounds as to when it will.

Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans said Wednesday that the problem is simple: “Our biggest delay has been finding lifeguards,” she said, even after raising the advertised pay to $20 an hour. One set of lifeguards was hired to staff the pool, which is located near the intersection of Madison and President streets and serves two HACA communities, Harbour House and Eastport Terrace. Those lifeguards “backed out,” Maddox-Evans said.

A Capital Gazette photographer stopped by the pool on Wednesday and saw it was still empty. A worker said water was scheduled to be pumped in Monday.

Although city officials say HACA has been seeking to fundraise for pool expenses, Maddox-Evans insisted that a national lifeguard shortage is responsible for the delay.

The Leron M. Fisher Community Swimming Pool at the Eastport Terrace HACA Community, June 15, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We knew this was going to be an issue,” Maddox-Evans said. After only being able to hire one pool operator in 2021, she says her staff began searching for lifeguards in March. Their goal is not to open until they have three or four ready to go.

“We are doing everything we can to get the pool open,” Maddox-Evans said. Several candidates are in the pipeline, she said. Her hope is to open the pool by the end of June or in early July, “But I cannot give you a definite date.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Gavin Buckley says the mayor has been invited to a pool opening on June 29. Maddox-Evans said that’s not accurate; they have merely discussed possible dates.

Mixed messages aside, it is true that American pools and beaches face a lifeguard shortage this summer, a problem that has been worsening since before the pandemic. In May, a survey found that four out of five American parks and recreation directors were significantly impacted by “the inability to fill open lifeguard positions,” according to the National Parks and Recreation Association.

Reasons for the shortage vary. At the State Department, there’s a backlog of 50,000 applicants for the J-1 visa, a program that welcomes short-term foreign workers. In 2019, more than 108,000 J-1 visas were issued, including many to Eastern European university students eager to spend their summers lifeguarding in the U.S. During the pandemic, those numbers plummeted, but now the State Department is struggling to process applications and get the numbers back up.

Domestically, young people who would have considering lifeguarding during the Baywatch era are under increased pressure to take internships instead, or simply choose jobs that pay better.

At $20 an hour, HACA is the highest paying public lifeguarding job in Anne Arundel County, followed by $16 at Sandy Point State Park. A spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources said the park doesn’t have as many reserve lifeguards as it had last season, but, “Sandy Point State Park does have adequate lifeguard staff to operate the beach safely from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.”

The city of Annapolis pays its Truxtun Park pool lifeguards $14 an hour, and the parks and recreation department says it is fully staffed. Maddox-Evans says she and her staff have repeatedly asked to share lifeguards with the city, but that the Annapolis Recreation and Parks has not responded.

A spokesperson for parks and recreation director Archie Trainer said he has not rejected that request. For now, the solution is that twice a week, a group of 10 to 15 students are being bussed from Harbour House and Eastport Terrace to the Truxtun Park pool. The HACA residents pay the discounted admission of $1 a day.

Erin Snell, executive director of the nonprofit Charting Careers, said a network of Anne Arundel community groups stand ready to help HACA raise money if additional funding is needed for pool maintenance and lifeguard salaries. An email to news organizations announcing the fundraiser was sent out prematurely on Wednesday, she said, because the coalition did not know HACA’s first corps of lifeguards had backed out.

“We want to help kids so they can use the pool,” Snell said. “We are a group of volunteers trying our best to help.

On Annapolis City Council, no alderman is more concerned about the HACA issues than Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge, whose son swims with the Truxtun Park Penguins, a youth swimming team. He raised the issue at a council meeting last week.

“We have got to find a way to get that HACA pool opened,” Savidge said.