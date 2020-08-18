Annapolis housing authority hires private security service, plans for two police substations to address crime

The Annapolis housing authority is converting two of its residential units into police substations and hiring an armed, private security firm in an attempt to fight crime and drug-related activity in its communities.
The rental units, both currently unoccupied, will be located in Robinwood and Harbour House communities. The substations will be a location for police officers to write reports and interview residents who have reported a crime or are otherwise wary of going to the police station, said Annapolis police spokesperson Cpl. David Stokes.
The police substations stations are not yet operational and there isn’t a timeline for when they will open, Stokes said.
The housing authority has also contracted with Blueline Security Services, a Landover-based private security company that began patrolling public housing communities this month, said Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.
City Manager David Jarrell said the city was still doing its due diligence in finding alternate rental properties to host police operations in the area, but few such options exist, he said.
Members of the City Council had previously expressed concerns about a more concerted police presence in public housing properties. Jarrell said he planned to bring the subject before the council sometime before the end of the year.
In June, when the City Council approved $346,000 in funding to renovate a public housing unit in Eastport into a police substation, Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, who represents both Robinwood and Harbour House communities, likened the plan to “a police state.”
“Obviously, the concerns are people being over-policed,” Gay said Tuesday, adding that the project should have community input and include resources for tenants that go beyond just being a police station.
The private security contract is worth as much as $43,000 for up to one year of services that includes foot and vehicle patrols by four armed guards, a 24-hour hotline and daily status reports to the housing authority and police department. The housing authority’s board of commissioners passed a resolution in June authorizing the company’s services for a 90-day trial period with an option to extend up to one year.
The added emphasis on policing and security follows a rash of gun violence in the city and Anne Arundel County as local governments across the country examine how to allocate police funding and resources in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Last month, Annapolis experienced its fifth homicide of the year, surpassing its homicide total from 2019.
The police substations and private security services are meant to protect residents using a community policing model “that ensures that the police are there to protect the citizens that actually live in the community,” Maddox-Evans said. Community policing is a philosophy championed by Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson that focuses on building relationships between residents and police.
“People have to believe that the police are there to protect them,” she said.
Jackson did not immediately return a request for comment.
The housing authority has made previous attempts to quell violence with a private security force. In September 2016, the agency’s board of commissioners canceled a security program in Newtowne 20, drawing mixed reactions from the community and law enforcement officials.
A private security force could take the pressure off of Annapolis police, Gay said. But he stressed that guards should focus on keeping the peace and intervening during an emergency rather than arresting people.
“I’m pleased that they stepped up to the call of the community and invested in security,” he said. “That’s what the people were calling for.”
In the past, the police department has maintained substations in Eastport Terrace public housing community, as well as others at Allen Apartments on Center Street and on West Street in Parole, though none are currently in use, Stokes said.
Those previous stations were not manned 24 hours a day, he said, but he “wouldn’t rule out” constant police presence at the new locations.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development gave approval last month to convert the dwellings to “Special Use: Anti-Drug/Crime” status in the agency’s inventory management system. The designation lasts for three years and expires in August 2023.
Of the five homicides in Annapolis this year, one was in the Harbour House community. In May, 23-year-old Collin Michael Flannigan was shot in the head and later died. A month before, two men were shot in the nearby Eastport Terrace community.
After Flannigan’s killing, Jackson said he was concerned about both the number of shootings but also the impudence of the perpetrators.
“This violence is not accepted, nor is it going to be tolerated... this violence is getting more and more brazen,” he said at the time. “I want these shooters to know that we’re going to come after them with the fullest extent of the law.”
Capital reporter Alex Mann contributed to this story.