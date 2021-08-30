Annapolis housing authority to form nonprofit to help with fundraising, redevelopment

The Annapolis housing authority is forming a nonprofit organization to help bolster its fundraising efforts for the ongoing redevelopment of its properties.
The housing authority’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved resolutions last week giving permission to establish the organization that will be called Annapolis Housing and Community Redevelopment Corporation.
Nonprofits of this kind allow “additional flexibility” in seeking funds to continue offering resident programs such as financial literacy and job training while also pursuing plans for property redevelopment, said Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.
“It’s very common for housing authorities ... to have several other subsidiaries or affiliates within their housing authority umbrella to meet their overall mission,” said Maddox-Evans, who has overseen the agency for about two years. “This will help modernize the authority.”
Before Maddox-Evans came to Annapolis she helped the city of Charleston, South Carolina, form The Charleston Redevelopment Corporation, an affiliate nonprofit that helped develop a community land trust for the Charleston region as an alternative method to preserve land for affordable housing. She served as the first president and chair of its Board of Directors.
Since her arrival in late 2019, Maddox-Evans has overseen a full-scale redevelopment plan for the agency’s aging properties. The first, Newtowne 20, is currently under construction with an expected completion date sometime next year. The Morris H. Blum Senior Apartments are currently preparing for renovations. Other properties, including Harbour House and Eastport Terrace will also be redeveloped.
With the board’s approval, the housing authority now must apply to the State of Maryland and the Internal Revenue Service to formally create the organization, a process that could take about a year.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the agency’s rent collection, which had been around 70 to 80% and serves as a major source of income, has plummeted to below 50%.
The trend has been driven by tenants who are unable to pay their rent because of lost income from the pandemic. But Maddox-Evans has said that some tenants have just stopped paying rent. The agency and other county organizations have sought to get rental relief funds into the hands of those who need it most, but doling out the money has proven to be slow going.
“I can’t operate an agency at this level (of income) anymore,” the director told the Board of Commissioners Aug. 24.
Creating the nonprofit has also been driven in part because funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is no longer sufficient to buoy the agency’s needs, Maddox-Evans said.
With a nonprofit, the housing authority could be eligible for new revenue streams such as tax credits, grants the agency isn’t eligible for and donations from some benefactors who may be more willing to give because of the organization’s tax-exempt status.
“It allows us flexibility as far as reliance on federal funding, which is always a challenge as funding sources are unstable,” she said. “It allows us access to funds that are available to nonprofits, versus those certain funding sources are not available to governmental entities.”
Once established, the organization would be chaired by Patrick Sheridan, a Board of Commissioners member appointed in June. Sheridan has extensive experience in affordable housing, specifically multi-family and senior housing development, according to his resume.
In all, the seven Commissioners would serve as the board of directors.
Three other current Board of Commissioners members, Arthur “Jib” Edwards, Jacquelyn W. Wells and Kimberlee Cornett, will serve as treasurer, secretary and vice-chair, respectively, according to the resolutions the board approved on Aug. 24.
In separate resolutions, the board also approved the creation of the new organization’s bylaws, conflict of interest and joint venture policies and articles of incorporation.
The board’s next meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.