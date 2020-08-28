City of Annapolis, housing authority agree in principle to settle federal discrimination lawsuit with 52 public housing tenants

The City of Annapolis and the local housing authority have agreed in principle to settle a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of 52 public housing residents alleging that the housing group and city discriminated against mostly Black tenants for decades, leading to deplorable living conditions.
Two tentative settlements, made separately between the attorneys for the plaintiffs and the city and the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, are still subject to approval by their respective governing bodies, said Lisa Sarro, of counsel for The Donahue Law Firm. The Annapolis firm is representing the public housing plaintiffs.
The first settlement, reached earlier this week with the housing authority, must be approved first by its Board of Commissioners and then the Housing and Urban Development Department, which oversees the agency. The agreement reached with the city on Thursday must be approved by the City Council and Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sarro said.
Melissa Maddox-Evans, the housing authority’s executive director, notified the commissioners board of the proposed agreement at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. She said the board likely would call a special session “in the next couple weeks” to review the proposal before forwarding it to HUD. She declined to comment on specifics.
Mitchelle Stephenson, a spokesperson for the city, declined to comment on the agreement. The City Council has announced a proposed closed session for Tuesday, though reasons for such a meeting were not given. The council was scheduled to return from August recess on Sept. 14. The Maryland Open Meetings Act stipulates that public bodies must specify why they are holding a closed session within specific exceptions before excluding the public.
Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue filed the suit on behalf of almost 30 public housing residents in May 2019. This April, 22 more public housing residents, many of them children, became plaintiffs, pushing the total to 52.
All parties were advised not to discuss specifics of either agreement at the behest of Federal Magistrate Judge Susan K. Gauveu, who oversaw mediation between the groups, Sarro said.
“The parties have agreed to terms, in principle, that has been reduced to writing,” said Sarro, who was serving as co-counsel while employed by Maryland Legal Aid. She said she recently joined the firm as of counsel following her firing from Maryland Legal Aid after raising concerns about reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“And we believe that everybody within the city and within the housing authority acted in good faith and worked really hard, along with us to come to a resolution that everybody is very satisfied with.”
The terms include a monetary settlement for the 15 families, comprising 16 adults and 36 children, though Sarro said she couldn’t divulge exactly how much each family will receive.
“I am glad that we were able to reach a settlement on terms here, and I think it will make a huge difference for the community,” Donahue said.
The lawsuit initially named Buckley, the City Council, the housing authority and Beverly Wilbourn, HACA’s former executive director, as defendants. In February, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake dismissed Buckley and Wilbourn as defendants. Blake also tossed out a handful of the 17 claims but rejected an effort to dismiss complaints of long-term discrimination against the predominantly Black residents of Annapolis public housing properties.
Blake’s opinion also allowed allegations of disparate impact and alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to remain. Housing authority lawyers argued, unsuccessfully, that asthma — which many of the children named in the case suffer from — is not a disability under federal law.
The suit claimed that the housing authority had allowed the six properties it operates to fall into disrepair — with mold, sewage leaks and water damage proliferating in many units. It also claimed that because the City of Annapolis did not license and inspect public housing properties, as it does for every other landlord in the city, the city set lower standards for those properties.
Attorneys for the city and housing authority argued that the long-standing practice not to inspect public housing units was completely legal. They said that poor living conditions aren’t exclusive to Black public housing residents; thus, there can’t be racial discrimination.
The city began licensing and inspecting all public housing units last year. Since then, five new families — five adults and 17 children — added to the case in April alleged they lived in inspected and licensed units but still had mold, rodent infestation, and plumbing issues. These complaints mirror those alleged by original plaintiffs.
One new plaintiff, Robinwood resident Tameka Wright, was displaced by mold in February and lived for several months in a smaller unit with her eight children. Several of them have experienced medical issues due to prolonged mold exposure, Wright has said.
Donahue and Sarro argued that the new plaintiffs’ living situation was proof that the city was not holding the housing authority to the same standard of inspections as other landlords.