U.S. attorneys rebuff lawsuit brought against HUD by city of Annapolis

U.S. attorneys have rejected a request by the city of Annapolis to place its housing authority under federal control.

The legal filing comes in response to a lawsuit the city filed against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary Marsha Fudge in October, attempting to draw the federal government into a yearslong dispute over who should pay to improve public housing in Annapolis.

At issue is whether HUD should be a co-defendant, along with the city and its housing authority, in a pair of lawsuits brought by residents of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the family of a resident who died after prolonged exposure to mold.

In a strongly worded, 33-page filing on behalf of HUD Monday, U.S. Assistant Attorney Ariana Wright Arnold asserted the city had no standing to sue for the alleged poor conditions at its own housing authority, but even if it did, the city’s arguments are incomplete and invalid.

The city’s pleading, she wrote, is a classic, “it was him, not me’' attempt to shift blame.

Arnold even pointed out poor proofreading by the city’s attorneys, stating in a footnote that she is not responding to “stray references” and “citations inadvertently left over” in the city’s complaint.

She also rejected the city’s request that HACA be placed in receivership. The federal takeover would require one or more HUD staffers to work on-site in Annapolis and manage the nearly 800 units of low-income housing, replacing current Executive Director and CEO Melissa Maddox-Evans, as well as the board of commissioners appointed by the city.

Mitchelle Stephenson, a spokesperson for the city, said she had no comment on Thursday because the city’s Office of Law, “has not yet completed review of the most recent filing.”

Carrie Blackburn Riley, an attorney who is representing HACA in both lawsuits, had read the filing, and issued a one-sentence statement Wednesday saying, “We believe HUD’s counsel made some very strong points.”

Wright says the city failed to prove it has the right to sue under the limited circumstances allowed by three pieces of relevant legislation: the Housing Act of 1937, the Fair Housing Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. By claiming that HUD failed to provide adequate federal subsidies for HACA, what the city has mounted instead is, “a challenge to congressional appropriations for public housing rather than to HUD’s administration of those funds.” Such a challenge, Wright says, is a “broad programmatic attack on the government’s operations,” that should be lobbied for in Washington, D.C., not a Maryland civil court.

“It is Congress — not HUD — that appropriates funds for public housing assistance,” Wright states.

Congressional appropriations for America’s 1,900 federally funded, locally managed housing authorities have dropped precipitously over the past two decades. A 2021 report by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and the Urban Institute, two nonpartisan think tanks, found that federal funding for the authorities that house more than 900,000 low-income Americans has declined by 17% since 2000, while conversely, funding for Section 8 housing choice vouchers has increased by 45%.

The city also tried arguing that because the majority of HACA residents are Black, HUD discriminated against residents of Annapolis. But regurgitating census data does not prove discrimination, Wright wrote. “The city does not — and cannot — allege that HUD has engaged in disparate treatment by providing more funding to certain housing authorities based upon the race of its residents,” her filing states.

The city also has no grounds to request that HACA be placed in receivership, Wright says, an extreme step HUD has currently taken at just three public housing authorities, one each in Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey.

In order to qualify for receivership, HACA would need to be designated as a “troubled performer” by HUD and fail to improve its performance scores by specified amounts within a two-year period, but those circumstances are “not present here,” Wright states.

Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director for the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the new Wilbourn Estates on June 22, 2022. The new 78-unit public-private partnership has been sited as important progress for HACA. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

In the weeks since the city filed its request for the courts to consider receivership, Maddox-Evans has been outspoken in public settings, pointing out that City Council members have praised her and her team for progress made since she took over the authority in 2019. Both lawsuits that HACA and the city now face stem from a series of policy changes tied to the administration of Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat, who opted to stop inspecting HACA properties once he took office in December 2017.

In 2020, the city settled a lawsuit brought by a group of 52 present and former HACA residents, paying out a combined $1.8 million settlement. Last year, the same local attorney, P. Joseph Donahue, filed lawsuits on behalf of an additional group of residents and a separate case on behalf of the estate of DaMon R. Fisher, who died of pulmonary disease. In the latter suit, plaintiffs, “allege that the city unlawfully exempted public housing properties from the city’s property inspection and enforcement regime, leading to unsafe housing conditions,” Wright wrote, summarizing the case.

To exonerate HUD from the lawsuits, she points out that even though HUD’s regulations include “physical condition standards” for public housing, those standards (enforced through annual inspections) “do not supersede or preempt state and local building and maintenance codes,” Wright wrote, going on to quote from the relevant Maryland laws.

To sum up, Wright says, “The city’s effort to pull HUD into the Fisher plaintiffs’ pending lawsuit is legally untenable.” She then requests that the complaint against HUD “be dismissed or stricken in its entirety.”

The U.S. attorney and all other parties involved now await a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake.