Annapolis housing authority continues to sound alarm as more than 40% of public housing families at risk of eviction in January

The Annapolis housing authority director continues to sound the alarm of a potential “tsunami” of evictions when a federal eviction moratorium expires in the new year. As many as four in 10 public housing residents could be out on the street for not paying their rent.
The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis reported Tuesday more than 300 families across its five communities, comprising about 712 total units, have not paid their rent and currently owe a combined $600,000. Those families could face eviction starting Jan. 1 when a ban issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lapses.
Since as early as August, authority Executive Director and CEO Melissa Maddox-Evans has warned that hundreds of families are behind on rent and have not entered into payment plans. She has simultaneously made pleas to local housing advocates and city and state officials, warning of the impending crisis. Now time is running out.
“The lack of a coordinated national strategy is revealing itself,” Maddox-Evans said in a statement released Tuesday. “We’ve seen this tsunami coming for months, and we’ve sounded the alarm for anyone who would listen.”
Evictions have been prohibited nationwide since the pandemic began in March. During that time, the number of Annapolis public housing families late on rent has increased and remained north of 200 since August. Maddox-Evans repeated requests this week, saying her agency is limited in what it can do and bound by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations to seek back rent.
“Once the moratorium expires, HACA must follow HUD regulations on delinquent rents,” she said.
The housing agency has done all that it can to coax public housing residents to settle up or enter into payment plans by sending community-wide letters, calling families behind on rent and offering repayment agreements, Maddox-Evans said. But their efforts have had little effect. As of last week, fewer than 30 families had entered into a repayment plan.
“I’m equally troubled about the impact this will have on the social service infrastructure of the city and county,” Maddox-Evans said, pointing to nonprofits, shelters and other alternative housing organizations that will have to bear the brunt of the public housing residents without homes.
The impending crisis is not unique to Annapolis. An assessment of Maryland households by Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm, found that between 38,000 and 71,400 families could face housing disruptions or eviction filings by January. About $70 billion in back rent is expected to come due nationwide next month when the moratorium lifts, according to economists.
Rent collection comprises a fifth of the housing authority’s total budget. The unpaid rent has forced the agency to make operating budget cuts, including hiring freezes and halting pay increases, Maddox-Evans said. As a result, some management offices will have only one property manager.
“Safe, affordable housing is [a] public health necessity,” she wrote in an email Tuesday. “We do not want to see anyone lose their homes, especially during the winter and holidays but even more so during a pandemic. We cannot however continue to operate, without receiving rent payments.”
In Anne Arundel County, Executive Steuart Pittman’s Eviction Prevention Program offers temporary rent relief to renters and housing counseling. However, public housing residents are not eligible for the program because the federal government already subsidizes their rent. More information on how to apply for the county program can be found at acdsinc.org.
Anne Arundel residents who make less than $25 an hour before the pandemic and had their income impacted are eligible for a one-time $500 Visa gift card through the county’s Humanitarian Relief Fund. For more information, visit https://www.aawdc.org/relief.
Shirley Gordon, founder and president of Street Angel Project, a nonprofit that provides substance use disorder services, is partnering with the City of Annapolis to host a series of workshops over the next two weeks to educate residents about eviction prevention. Attendees of the free sessions can get one-on-one help in establishing rent payment plans, connecting to legal services and completing necessary forms.
The workshops are meant as a way to triage individual residents and connect them with specific programs, said city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson.
“They can find out why they’re behind. If it’s COVID-related, they can get direct cash assistance. If they just fell behind because, for whatever reason, work slows down then they fall in a different bucket,” she said. “If they just stopped paying their rent because there was an eviction moratorium ... then they get a payment plan.”
While some people lost their jobs or had a reduction in hours, others didn’t think they had to pay rent during the pandemic, Gordon said.
“I’m going to be honest. They thought just because it was a pandemic that they didn’t have to pay their rent,” she said. “Now they’re in a situation. Everyone is scrambling.”