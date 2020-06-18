Annapolis housing authority extends rent eviction moratorium until November, three months later than federal deadline

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis will not pursue evictions of its residents for unpaid rent until November, extending a moratorium imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The moratorium will now last until Nov. 2, more than three months beyond the federal deadline that ends July 25.
In an email to community advocates and city officials Wednesday, Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans said the extension was meant to help residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, many of whom have lost their jobs.
“We are all aware that the circumstances of families may not change by that date,” Maddox-Evans said of the July deadline imposed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“In efforts to assist as many residents as possible in catching up with rent arrears, HACA will take the extraordinary measure of issuing its own eviction moratorium extension...”
No late fees for late rent will be charged during the moratorium. If residents are late on rent, they must enter into a payment plan with the housing authority by Oct. 9. That date was chosen to allow housing authority staff enough time to implement the payment plan before Nov. 2, Maddox-Evans said.
The moratorium extension will not apply to everyone, though. The authority will still pursue evictions for households with health and safety violations as well as criminal and drug-related activity.
Reached Thursday, Maddox-Evans said that decision is for the health, protection and safety of each public housing community.
“If there are persons that are causing lease violations that impact the health and safety of our residents or employees and the surrounding community, we are not going to continue with the lease,” she said. “That’s outside the issues that are related to COVID.”
County Executive Steuart Pittman promised $3 million to the county’s eviction prevention program last month after more than 600 residents called in for services in the first two weeks.
The eviction prevention measures — for which previously $1 million was allocated — include rent and utility assistance, as well as housing counseling to residents impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
Annapolis city residents are eligible for the program and are encouraged to apply, Mayor Gavin Buckley said.
“Any relief in these trying circumstances is important,” Buckley said. “I commend Steuart Pittman’s efforts.”
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order in April prohibiting evictions of tenants who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. The order lasts until the state of emergency is terminated. The city of Annapolis has also stopped evictions and will continue to do so in line with Hogan’s order, a city spokeswoman said.
This month, the Maryland court system began a progressive five-phase return to full operations after shutting down for months due to the pandemic. The end of the federal moratorium on July 25 falls just after the court system plans to enter its third phase of reopening on July 20.
That phase will include the expansion of services, including non-jury criminal trials and warrants of restitution, the first step in the eviction process, according to an administrative order issued in May by the Maryland Court of Appeals.
Lisa Sarro, a supervising attorney at Maryland Legal Aid’s Anne Arundel County office, said the extension could give the housing authority more time to make sure residents’ rent payments have been calculated correctly and adjust rent for those who have had a change in income due to the pandemic.
“What we don’t want to have happen is, because the residents don’t have representation or anyone telling them that their rent should have been reduced when they provided notification that their income was reduced, that they’ll end up agreeing to pay more than they owe, just because they’re in a crisis situation.”
Residents will receive a letter this week about the moratorium extension, said Maddox-Evans, who urged residents to contact their property manager if they have an income change to allow for an interim rent adjustment. Housing authority staff have been asked to inform residents who are behind on rent of local resources that are available.
She emphasized that it’s important for community leaders to communicate with constituents in public housing and remind them to not ignore rent payments and other communications from the housing authority.
“We are doing all that we can to work with our residents,” she said. “We also encourage state and local officials to continue to advocate and create revenue sources to assist our residents, citizens of Annapolis with rent arrears.”
Capital reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this story.